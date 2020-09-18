LATHROP, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan football coach Aaron Fritz knew his team would have to go all-in to have a shot against Lathrop on Friday night.
The Dragons perhaps exceeded those expectations, knocking off the Mules 42-6. It was the first time Mid-Buchanan has beaten their KCI Conference foe since 2010.
“That’s a good football team we played tonight,” Fritz said. “It’s a big win for us, it’s a big win for our program. Hopefully this is something that helps us down the road, playing good football teams like we are now and continuing to play good football.”
Mid-Buchanan (4-0) did not allow Lathrop (0-2) to gain throughout most of the Part of this statistic comes from the three fumbles lost by the the Mules. Lathrop fumbled a total of five times.
None of their points arrived through the hands of the varsity squad, which made its second appearance of the season after missing Week 2 and Week 3 competition due to COVID-19-related precautions.
“It was nice,” Lathrop coach Chris Holt said. “It was fun to get out here on the home field too. Obviously it didn’t go our way at all. But after taking basically three weeks off, it was nice to play football again.”
The Mules’ first turnover of the game came as a number of Mid-Buchanan defenders tackled Lathrop sophomore Mason Adwell, forcing the ball out of his hands. The ball was picked up by Dragons junior Cage Burns with assistance from senior Butch Walters.
Walters returned the ball to Lathrop’s 9-yard line. Senior quarterback Javan Noyes ran it in from that point a few moments later, giving Mid-Buchanan a 14-0 lead.
Noyes was involved in five of the Dragons’ six touchdowns. His scores were highlighted by a 26-yard pass to junior Caiden Bailey, which put Mid-Buchanan up 20-0. Noyes was 6-for-9 for 93 yards, and ran for a total of 137 yards.
“I mean, I got to give it to all of my linemen, and the receivers blocking it,” Noyes said. “TJ (Runyan) distracts a lot of them. I mean, I had holes to run through and I just took it and ran hard.”
Lathrop didn’t see offensive success until the fourth quarter, where the Mules scored their lone touchdown. It arrived through a 23-yard run by sophomore running back Scott Abbott. At that point, both teams were using junior varsity personnel.
The Mules’ varsity unit will look for its first touchdown since the second quarter of Week 1, and win No. 1, as they head to Hamilton (2-2) next Friday.
“We’ve got a long ways to go right now,” Holt said. “We’re a young team, and it shows.”
Mid-Buchanan, on the other hand, travels to North Platte (0-4). For now, the Dragons are in celebration mode.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Fritz said. “It’s such a big win for us.”