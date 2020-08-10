Last November, Mid-Buchanan reached the Class 1 state semifinals. This year, the Dragons are hungry for more.
“We can’t be OK with what we did last year,” senior quarterback Javan Noyes said. “We have to keep getting better every day and try to win a state championship.”
The journey started Monday, as Mid-Buchanan began official practices on the first day of the MSHSAA fall season.
“It’s just good to be back after all the waiting and dragging on,” Noyes said. “It felt like the summer was really short, so it’s good to get out here and get working.”
“Being with the team, being with my brothers, it’s really exciting,” added senior wide receiver Drew Russell. “We get to be a family when a lot of people don’t get to have that anymore.”
After a district championship and a 12-2 record a season ago, head coach Aaron Fritz said the Dragons still have a lot of work to do if they want to surpass last season’s success.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be pretty good the last couple years, but we got a long way to go if we want to get back to where we’ve been to or even better,” Fritz said. “We’ve lost a lot of good players this past year and in past years, so we gotta have some guys step up.”
As of Monday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association plans to go forward with the 2020 fall season as planned, but with some uncertainty about what could happen in the future, Fritz said the team is taking things one day at a time.
“You don’t know if the government is gonna step in and say we can’t practice tomorrow or if the school says we can’t practice tomorrow or somebody says we can’t practice tomorrow and play football anymore,” Fritz said. “To me it’s probably more important to just enjoy each day and take advantage of the time we have together with the kids and coaches.”
Mid-Buchanan is scheduled to start its 2020 season on Aug. 28 against Princeton.