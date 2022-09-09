Mid-Buchanan keeps West Platte scoreless in blowout win

FAUCETT, MO. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons decimated the West Platte Blue Jays, 42-0, from both sides of the ball on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.
The Dragons’ (3-0) defense started off the game strong, forcing a turnover on downs against the Blue Jays (1-2) at about midfield. The offense followed suit with a near 40-yard run up the middle by running-back Clancey Woodward, making the score 7-0.
West Platte’s second drive stalled early after an offensive holding penalty forced them back to their own 15 yard-line. The Dragons’ defense forced their second four-and-out of the night, giving the offense excellent field position at the Blue Jays’ 34-yard-line. Another Blue Jays penalty helped the Dragons reach the end-zone, with quarterback Xavier Arambula running to the right for the finishing blow, making the score 14-0.
The Dragons’ defense continued their dominance into the second quarter, forcing the first punt of the game. Mid-Buchanan’s Arambula followed up with a sprint up the middle for an 81-yard touchdown, making the score 21-0.
“(Clayton) Rotterman did a great job with the down block on that,” said Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz. “Xavier did do a great job, but Rotterman set it up, Wade did a great kick-out ... but Rotterman ... was the hero on that play.”
The Blue Jays continued to struggle throughout the following drive, with quarterback Kane Cogan throwing a wobbly interception into the hands of Mid-Buchanan’s Jacob Robinson on the very first play. A diving catch by wide-receiver Zach Kelly set up the Dragons at the endzone, with Arambula sealing the deal with a run to the left side to make it 28-0.
The Dragons’ offense stalled on their next drive, with quarterback Arambula moving the chains briefly with a power run past midfield, breaking tackles and dragging defenders along the way. Still, the Dragons punted for the first time in the night.
After another turnover on downs from the Blue Jays, Mid-Buchanan’s offense attempted to lengthen the team’s lead; however, West Platte managed to force an interception, giving them one last shot at the end-zone before halftime. The Dragons’ defense held, keeping the score 28-0.
Fritz spoke highly of his team’s defensive plays throughout the first half.
“I was really proud of our kids throughout that first half... (the Blue Jays) gave us some stuff really early on to where we had to make the adjustment. I thought our kids did a good job making the adjustment.”
The Dragons’ offense opened the third quarter on fire with a quick touchdown run by Arambula, making the score 35-0 and forcing a running clock.
The Blue Jays attempted to mount a response, but a hard Dragons tackle forced a fumble, resulting in another West Platte turnover. Sophomore running back Ian Wegenka inked another touchdown for the night, marking the score 42-0.
West Platte narrowly avoided another disaster after the Dragons laid a massive hit on the returner, forcing him to cough up the football. The Blue Jays managed to get on top of the ball; however, another big hit a few plays later forced an additional fumble and, subsequently, a Blue Jays punt.
After a pair of three and outs from either team, the Blue Jays managed to march downfield for what seemed to be a touchdown in the making; however, a wobbly pass from West Platte resulted in another interception.
