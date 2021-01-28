The Mid-Buchanan Dragons handled KCI foe Plattsburg 60-38 in Thursday's semifinal of the North Platte Invitational.
The Dragons came out strong at the beginning of the game and tried to set the tone, eventually leading 26-15 at the half.
Mid-Buchanan came out with a similar energy as they headed into the second half.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kemper said that he was really proud of how the team came together during the game.
“I told the kids that they were going to have to bring the intensity from the get go because Plattsburg plays hard,” Kemper said. “They’re a good team, they play with no fear and you have to match that. And I think tonight we came out and did that.”
The top scorer for Mid-Buchanan was Senior Javan Noyes with 18 points and for Plattsburg was Freshman Isaiah Howard with 20 points.
Plattsburg head coach Simon Morefield said he was frustrated with the final result and he feels his team wasn’t in the right mindset.
“We’ve really gotten the concept of team and effort over the last couple weeks, and to come out tonight and allow us to be taken out of the momentum we’ve been building the last couple weeks... It’s just really frustrating.”
Mid-Buchanan will face Mound City in Saturday's championship.
Platte Valley girls 57, North Platte 28
The semifinal game between Platte Valley and North Platte started slow as both teams struggled to find the basket, but Platte Valley walked into halftime in the lead with the score at 28-12.
Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said he thought the team did a great job in dealing with the pressure.
“The game was really back and forth and we had to match North Platte’s intensity,” Pedersen said. “I’m proud of the girls. They adjusted as the game went. It wasn’t the best game they’ve played all year, but it was a good game.”
The top scorer for Platte Valley was Freshman Maggie Collins with 14 points and for North Platte was Junior Josie Roach with eight points.
North Platte head coach Ryan Davis said that he was upset that the team couldn’t win their home tournament but they knew they were up against a tough team.
“We did a lot of the stuff that we wanted to do, we just couldn’t stay with Platte Valley early on,” Davis said. “We needed to be closer at halftime, we needed to convert some shots, and we had terrible fouls.”
Platte Valley will face North Andrew in Saturday's championship.