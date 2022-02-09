FAUCETT, Mo. — After competing as the first and only girls wrestler for Mid-Buchanan four years ago, Haley Sampson joins rare company.
Sampson has punched her ticket to state, marking the fourth year in a row she’s qualified for the tournament.
With MSHSAA sanctioning girls wrestling in 2018, the senior has been in every state meet since its existence.
“I think it's pretty cool. I think there's like not a lot of girls who can say that they’ve been to state all of the years in high school,” Sampson said. “So I think it's pretty special.”
Mid-Buchanan head girls wrestling coach Jake Rumpf said Sampson’s success is a result of her hard work over the years.
“She's really kind of started this for us,” Rumpf said. “It's one class. So if you make it down there, it says a lot about you and she's been one of the best every year.”
Sampson will be joined by three other wrestlers: junior Ariana Hartigan, senior Layson Hafley and freshman Delanie Smith.
The Dragons finished in fourth place as a team with 110.5 points, just 8.5 points back of first place, at the Girls District 4 Wrestling Championships behind Staley, Fort Osage and Park Hill in the tournament.
In her first year with the team, Smith earned gold to claim a 31-1 mark on the season.
“As a team, we've done incredible. We're making history. We won KCI. We just did amazing at districts. We got fourth just even among all those big schools,” Smith said. “We’re doing just groundbreaking stuff.”
Hartigan earned her first state berth with a fourth-place finish while Hafley collected bronze for her second trip to state.
Becoming Mid-Buchanan’s first girls medalist ever last year with a fifth-place finish, Hafley wants to repeat success.
“I want to bring another medal for the school and another medal for our team and just be something for the girls to look up to as a leader,” Hafley said.
Ready to shine on the big stage, the team has high hopes this year.
“We all have a chance to do something special down there. I just hope they enjoy the process and their time down there and I know they can they can do some really good things. So we're excited to watch them compete,” Rumpf said.
The MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships begin Feb. 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.