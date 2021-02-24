FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan is going to have another shot at winning a district crown at home.
A full-team effort sent the No. 1-seed Mid-Buchanan girls past No. 4 seed Polo to advance to the Class 2 District 15 Championship game on Friday, 47-33.
Things were fairly even for the first quarter and a half. While Mid-Buchanan (15-10) struggled against the 1-2-2 zone that Polo (18-5) had in place, Polo had just as much trouble breaking past Mid-Buchanan’s full-court press. Mid-Buchanan was able to move the ball around well, hitting some crucial threes. After Erin Hyde hit two free throws, the score became 15-9 Dragons.
Polo head coach Greg Keith credited Mid-Buchanan for being able to work around the tight zone.
“They hit some threes, we tried to shift it over to one side and they started hitting them on the other side,” Keith said. “Then when they weren’t hitting threes, they did a lot better job of crashing the glass.”
This score would stay for a while, as nobody could score until Mallie Lieffring hit a mid-range jumper four minutes into the quarter. From there, Mid-Buchanan couldn’t be stopped. They ended on a 14-1 run, with Paityn King’s coast-to-coast layup before the buzzer making it a 29-10 halftime lead.
While not a normal first sub, Head Coach Rod Elms had a good feeling about King.
“We told her before the game that you will have a good night,” Elms said. “She had a great practice last night. We said ‘you are going to come in and make shots.’”
Polo tried clawing their way back, getting it to 31-21 four minutes into the third. Their momentum fizzled out when junior Mary Copeland fouled out with 2:51 remaining in the quarter. The teams would trade blows for the remainder of the quarter, leaving the score 38-24 with one quarter remaining.
Keith said that the foul trouble that Polo got into early hurt them going forward.
“That was huge,” Keith said. “We tried preserving her… unfortunately she picked up that fifth one pretty quick.”
In the fourth quarter, Mid-Buchanan took advantage of what they were given. With Polo still in the 1-2-2 zone, they played five-out until Polo had no choice but to open the paint. They then took advantage of the open paint and the double-bonus, hitting free throws to come away with a 47-33 win. Hannah Williams led Mid-Buchanan with 11 points, while Haley Aubrey paced Polo with 10.
Mid-Buchanan now goes on to host No. 3-seeded Plattsburg, a team it defeated 59-40 on Feb. 4 for the conference title. Mid-Buchanan now has a chance to win two district titles at home, as the boys host Gallatin on Thursday.
Elms explained what the games mean to Mid-Buchanan.
“(It’s) extremely special,” Elms said. “We’ve been here before… so hopefully we can come up and respond.”
The players are just as excited for this opportunity, as King kept it simple when asked what it meant.
“I’m excited. Very excited,” King said.