FAUCETT, Mo. — After decades of growing pains, a historic turnaround in Faucett took place this year with Mid-Buchanan football securing its best finish in program history.
“We never quit. We never quit battling and we never quit playing hard,” head coach Aaron Fritz said. “That's something I'm gonna remember is how hard our kids play.”
In his sixth season at the helm, Fritz and the seniors who endured being on a one-win team back in 2017 as freshmen, had one last chance to make a mark.
Mid-Buchanan senior Javan Noyes said, "We always talk about leaving the place, leaving the program a better place after we're done, and I think we did a really good job of that so far."
It all came together this fall in an unpredictable 2020 season full of challenges.
The Dragons (13-1) notched their first ever outright KCI conference title, earned their third-straight district title, and were riding an unbeaten program best record entering their first state championship appearance.
“The coaches were telling us that we've got the program changed around and I mean, that means a lot when they tell us that,” Mid-Buchanan senior Creed Webster said. “It’s gonna keep going good in all the upcoming years and I think they're still gonna be going places.”
"We've came a long way for sure these last couple of years and I'm just really proud of our guys and our coaches and community and everybody," Noyes said.
The Dragons ultimately fell to Windsor in the Class 1 state title game, and the finality of it all hit hard.
“We keep battling until the end, so it hurts,” Fritz said. “We're gonna look back on this later and be dang proud of what we've accomplished. We played a lot of games the last four years with these guys and you don't replace guys like sitting around me and the rest of our seniors.”
As the 2020 Mid-Buchanan team, including the seniors who have been there through it all, say goodbye, the Dragons know they left the program better than they found it.
“I really wish we would finish it out with a win, but I think all the seniors have left this football football program better than it was, and I pray and hope that these next seniors do the same thing and just help it keep on growing," Noyes said.
Despite the bittersweet ending, Fritz said he has hope for the future.
"You just hope to find guys that can continue playing hard and doing what they do to help us continue to try to get where we want to get to," Fritz said. "I'm so dang proud of our kids."