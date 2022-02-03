The Mid-Buchanan Dragons came into Thursday night’s duel knowing their hands would be full with one of the state’s best programs. The Liberty Blue Jays came into the night ranked 17th in the country.
Mid-Buchanan coach Daniel Kountz said they knew winning would be difficult, but he wanted his team to make Liberty earn each win.
“We just wanted to just come out and compete,” Kountz said. “We wanted to wrestle as hard as we could and give our best effort. If we could do that, put up a fight, stay in the matches, that was it.”
The Dragons won two matches Thursday night, the first coming in the 182-pound matchup. Zach Kelly defeated Jason Briones in the third period.
“It was alright, I still have some things to improve on,” Kelly said. “I got a little tired towards the end.”
Kelly took a 5-1 lead in the first set and added five more points in the second set. The Mid-Buchanan junior said he went into the third set a little gassed, but prevailed 16-3--giving the Dragons their first win against Liberty.
“Basically I told him that he was going to have to suck it up and dig down deep,” Kountz said. “He had to finish off and wrestle with heart. These guys are good and we’re not use to getting pushed sometimes.”
The match with the biggest hype coming into the night was between the defending state champions in their class. Wade Stanton and Wentric Williams III battled in the 195 class after each won a state title in 2021.
Stanton hung close early on, trailing just 2-1 going into the second period. But Williams began to pull away in the second period before winning 14-5 in the third.
“Wade is the kid who loves these matchups,” Kountz said. “He wants a challenge. He was excited for this match, has been excited for this match and wanted to go out and give it his best. You could just see that he got tired in the third period.”
Mid-Buchanan finished the evening with a win in the 285-pound matchup. Seth Cruz defeated Cameron Clark 6-0 and pinned the Liberty big man with 1:23 left in the third period.
“Watching everyone wrestle before me, I was getting the vibe that the spirit was down after the first two or three matches finished in losses,” Cruz said. “I just wanted to do my part to get a win for the team, end the night with a win and just do my part for the team.”
The Dragons will compete in the Oak Grove Invitational on Saturday, concluding Mid-Buchanan’s regular season slate. The Dragons believe that the experience gained against the Blue Jays will help in their preparation for districts and beyond.
“We know that they are number one in class four, ranked in nation, so we know that they’re good,” Kountz said. “But like I said, we love a challenge and hopefully this gets us ready for our run where we can repeat what we did last year. Hopefully we can go down and win another class one state title, and we’ll look at this as a positive as we prepare for that.”
