FAUCETT, Mo. — For the second year in a row, the Mid-Buchanan football team enters the final week of the regular season with an undefeated record.
But Dragons (8-0) head coach Aaron Fritz said it’s hard to compare the two teams.
“Every team’s different, every season’s different,” Fritz said. “Kids grow from the year before and change a little bit, especially when they know their roles have changed.”
Despite that, the Dragons are still a state title contender, ranked No. 2 in the state. This week, they’ll look to finish out the regular season strong against its third top-10 opponent of the year, No. 8 West Platte (7-1).
As the team has flourished throughout a hard-fought regular season, Fritz said he’s proud of how his team has bounced back.
“We’ve battled through a lot of adversity with different guys having to step into different roles here in the middle of the season,” Fritz said. “Our kids have stepped up, taken on the new roles we’ve asked them to take on, and they’re doing the best they can in learning on the fly and doing a pretty good job with it.”
Even though they carry an unbeaten record into the final week of the regular season, it hasn’t always come easy for the Dragons down the stretch.
After beating their first five opponents by a combined score of 237-19, the Dragons have faced top-10 opponents in two of the last three weeks.
The Dragons held off a late comeback from Hamilton to get a victory in Week 6 and needed a late comeback to defeat East Buchanan in Week 7. Mid-Buchanan won those games by an average margin of 4.5 points.
Now Mid-Buch hits the road to take on West Platte in the regular season finale.
The Blue Jays’ lone loss came by one point to East Buchanan in Week 5. Last week, West Platte knocked off Hamilton, 37-28.
East Buchanan is currently ranked fifth in the polls, while last week’s loss knocked Hamilton down from seventh to unranked.
Mid-Buchanan senior Nathan Hyde said the Dragons face a tough test this week, but their prior games have helped them to push on.
“(West Platte) play hard, they’re big up front, got some speed behind them, they play physical, they’re a good team,” Hyde said. “We’ve had injuries in all those tough games, but it just shows us how to push through and finish.”
As they prepare, Fritz said the Dragons need to win the physical battles up front against a West Platte squad that primarily runs the ball with power.
“We know they’re a really good football team, we know they’re gonna get after us,” Fritz said. “They’re gonna be big, they’re gonna be physical, they’re gonna play fast, and we’re gonna have to do a good job of matching their intensity and making sure we’re good pre-snap and during the snap.”
Following last season’s run to the state title game, Fritz said the Dragons will take one step at a time as they aim to repeat that success.
But after the tough competition they’ve seen throughout the season, Fritz said the Dragons will be well prepared to compete in the playoffs, with the KCI's top three teams all still battling for the district's top seed in the final week.
“When you get through the grinder of the KCI and you get to district time, you feel like you’re prepared by playing good teams who are big and physical and play fast,” Fritz said. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow to play another really good football team and see where we stand.”
Mid-Buchanan will face West Platte at 7 p.m. Friday night in Weston.
