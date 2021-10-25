Mid-Buchanan beat three teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 1 during the regular season, enough to vault the Dragons to No. 1 in the Missouri Media football rankings heading into the playoffs.
Mid-Buch received six of 10 first-place votes and is tied with 2020 champion Windsor atop the rankings. Both teams, which faced off in last year's title game, received 92 points.
The Dragons (9-0) capped the season with a win at then-No. 8 West Platte on Friday, 28-12. Mid-Buch also beat two KCI foes when they were ranked in No. 9 Hamilton and No. 5 East Buchanan.
The Bulldogs (8-1) enter the postseason with a lone loss to Mid-Buch and as the No. 5 team in the state, the top one-loss team. West Platte, the No. 4 seed in a district with University Academy, Mid-Buch and East Buch, is ranked No. 9. Hamilton received the most votes of any team not ranked.
No other area teams received votes.
The final set of rankings will be released following the conclusion of the playoffs.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6 Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (6), 8-1, 96, T1
2. Liberty North (4), 7-1, 94, T1
3. Lee’s Summit North, 8-1, 77, 3
4. DeSmet, 7-2, 70, 4
5. Joplin, 8-1, 60, 5
6. Park Hill South, 9-0, 43, 7
T7. Francis Howell, 8-1, 33, 8
T7. Nixa, 7-2, 33, 6
9. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 20, 9
10. Marquette, 8-1, 19, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Hazelwood Central
Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (8-1), 4; Liberty (6-3), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (6), 9-0, 96, 1
2. Carthage (4), 9-0, 94, 2
3. Holt, 9-0, 80, 3
4. Webb City, 6-3, 59, T4
5. Platte County, 7-2, 57, T4
6. Jefferson City Helias, 8-1, 56, 6
7. Lebanon, 8-1, 37, 7
8. Rockwood Summit, 9-0, 33, 8
9. Fort Osage, 8-1, 23, 9
10. Ladue, 8-1, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (6-3), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (9), 8-0, 99, 1
2. MICDS (1), 9-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 9-0, 81, 3
4. West Plains, 8-1, 67, 4
5. Union, 9-0, 56, 5
6. Lincoln College Prep, 9-0, 54, 6
7. Hillsboro, 8-1, 35, 9
8. McDonald County, 8-1, 29, 10
9. Vashon, 7-1, 27, 7
10. Nevada, 7-2, 11, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 McCluer
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (5-4), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. St. Mary’s (10), 7-1, 100, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 9-0, 90, 2
3. St. Pius X, 8-1, 78, 4
4. Odessa, 8-1, 68, 5
5. Lutheran North, 6-3, 52, 6
6. Boonville, 7-2, 51, 3
7. Park Hills Central, 8-1, 45, 7
8. Blair Oaks, 7-2, 32, 8
9. Center, 5-3, 14, 9
10. Aurora, 7-2, 11, 10
Also receiving votes: Mexico (7-2), 9
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 9-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 9-0, 85, 2
3. Hallsville, 9-0, 84, 3
4. Ava, 9-0, 59, 4
5. Butler, 9-0, 52, 5
6. Lutheran St. Charles, 7-2, 51, 6
7. Lafayette County, 8-1, 46, 7
T8. Duchesne, 7-2, 26, T8
T8. Richmond, 8-1, 26, T8
10. Bowling Green, 8-0, 20, 10
Also receiving votes: New Madrid County Central (7-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
T1. Mid Buchanan (6), 9-0, 92, 2
T1. Windsor (4), 9-0, 92, 1
3. Hayti, 8-0, 79, 3
4. Marionville, 9-0, 76, 4
5. East Buchanan, 8-1, 58, 5
6. Marceline, 8-1, 47, T6
7. Monroe City, 8-1, 40, T6
8. Fayette, 8-1, 23, 9
9. West Platte, 7-2, 18, 8
10. Skyline, 6-3, 11, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Thayer
Also receiving votes: Hamilton-Penney (6-3), 7; Thayer (6-3), 4; Harrisburg (7-2), 2; Mark Twain (8-1), 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.