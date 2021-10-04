The Battle of Buchanan will be a meeting of two top-five teams in the state in Class 1.
Mid-Buchanan is ranked No. 2 with East Buchanan coming in at No. 5 in Monday's edition of the Missouri Media football rankings.
The Dragons earned one first-place vote behind 2020 champion Windsor and have been in the top three all season long. They improved to 6-0 with a 21-19 win at Hamilton on Friday.
East Buchanan, which handed Hamilton and West Platte their first losses of the year, is also 6-0 heading to Faucett. The Dragons moved up one spot with a loss by No. 3 Monroe City.
Hamilton remains at No. 9 with West Platte receiving votes.
No other teams from northwest Missouri appear in the rankings, though Maryville will host Class 4 No. 6 Lincoln Prep on Friday.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6 Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
T1. CBC (4), 5-1, 94, 1
T1. Liberty North (5), 4-1, 94, 2
3. Joplin (1), 6-0, 78, 3
4. Lee’s Summit North, 6-0, 67, 4
5. DeSmet, 4-2, 63, 5
6. Nixa, 5-1, 43, 7
7. Hazelwood Central, 6-0, 32, 8
8. Park Hill South, 6-0, 30, 9
9. Francis Howell, 5-1, 29, 6
10. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-2, 14, 10
Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (5-1), 5; Liberty (4-2), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Carthage, 6-0, 88, 2
3. Holt, 6-0, 82, 3
4. Webb City, 4-2, 61, 4
5. Lebanon, 6-0, 57, 6
6. Raytown, 3-1, 56, 5
7. Platte County, 4-2, 30, T8
8. Jefferson City Helias, 5-1, 28, T8
9. Fort Osage, 5-1, 22, 7
10. Rockwood Summit, 6-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Ladue
Also receiving votes: Ladue (5-1), 12; Glendale (4-1), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (9), 6-0, 99, 1
2. MICDS (1), 6-0, 90, 3
3. Hannibal, 6-0, 80, 4
4. West Plains, 5-1, 68, 2
5. Union, 6-0, 60, 5
6. Lincoln College Prep, 6-0, 49, 6
T7. McCluer, 5-1, 31, 7
T7. Vashon, 6-0, 31, 8
9. Nevada, 5-1, 25, 10
10. Hillsboro, 5-1, 9, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Warrensburg
Also receiving votes: McDonald County (5-1), 4; St. Dominic (3-3), 4
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. St. Mary’s, 4-1, 90, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 6-0, 80, 3
4. Boonville, 5-1, 58, 6
5. St. Pius X, 5-1, 54, 4
6. Blair Oaks, 5-1, 53, 7
7. Lutheran North, 3-3, 38, 5
8. Park Hills Central, 5-1, 29, 9
9. Mexico, 5-1, 25, 10
10. Cardinal Ritter, 3-3, 11, 8
Also receiving votes: Center (4-1), 8; Aurora (5-1), 3; Kennett (5-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 6-0, 87, 2
3. Hallsville, 6-0, 81, 3
4. Ava, 6-0, 58, 4
5. Butler, 6-0, 56, 5
T6. Lafayette County, 5-1, 48, T6
T6. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-2, 48, T6
8. Duchesne, 4-2, 26, 8
9. Richmond, 5-1, 23, 9
10. Bowling Green, 5-0, 20, 10
Also receiving votes: Warsaw (6-0), 2; New Madrid County Central (6-0), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 6-0, 98, 1
2. Mid Buchanan (1), 6-0, 88, 2
3. Hayti, 5-0, 73, 4
4. Marionville, 6-0, 67, 5
5. East Buchanan, 6-0, 63, 6
6. Harrisburg, 6-0, 40, 7
7. Monroe City, 5-1, 39, 3
8. Thayer, 5-1, 36, 8
9. Hamilton-Penney, 4-2, 18, 9
10. Skyline, 4-2, 13, 10
Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 9; West Platte (5-1), 6
