FAUCETT, Mo. — Leaving Faucett with a 28-21 loss in Week 7, East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter felt his team nearly did enough to win.
He also acknowledged that it takes a near-perfect effort to knock off one of the state’s top teams on their home turf.
“Just about everything has to go right to be a great team like Mid-Buchanan,” Ritter said Thursday. “I think we’ve learned a lot. We’ll see if it was enough and we can put it to the test on Friday night.”
The third-seeded Bulldogs (9-1) get a chance to test their luck again versus No. 2 Mid-Buchanan (10-0) in the Class 1 District 8 Championship on Friday in Gower.
While both teams took to the practice fields Thursday, for one team it will be the final day of prep work before their season comes to an end.
For Mid-Buchanan coach Aaron Fritz, who has guided his team to a state semifinal or final each of the last three years, he knows the effort it will take just to reach another district title game.
“At this point, this could be our last practice. You never know,” Fritz said. “We wanna make sure we go out and play as hard as we can to earn another one. … It’s gonna take a big time effort from us.”
Heading into the contest, East Buchanan was 6-0 and senior quarterback Conner Musser had just one interception. He threw three in the rivalry meeting, including two on back-to-back pass attempts in the fourth quarter. The first was the game-winning pick returned for a score by the Dragon defense.
Musser took a lot of blame for the loss and sees this chance as one for him to instead lift his team up.
“Our keyword this week’s been redemption,” Musser said. “I feel like I’ve got a redemption game. That’s all I’m hoping to do is go out and prove myself once again.”
As for the home team, which is rolling on with a perfect season, the players are focused on playing the physical, technical style that got them to this point.
“Stick to what we’ve been doing, be precise, be clean,” Mid-Buchanan senior Blake Hunter said. “East Buch’s always a big week to play against them. Hopefully we get the same outcome as last time.”
When discussing the keys to the game, Fritz added, “Play at full speed, get to the football, get lined up and know our keys. If we can do that, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity. If we don’t, we’re gonna be in trouble. Hopefully our kids are ready to go.”
But much like his quarterback, Ritter has payback on his mind.
“I think there’s redemption for all of us,” Ritter said. “Since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat Mid-Buchanan. We’ve played them three times, and this will be the fourth.
“I think it’s about time.”
