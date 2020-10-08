Two KCI unbeatens will battle it out Friday night when No. 7-ranked East Buchanan welcomes No. 1 Mid-Buchanan to Gower.
“Mid-Buch is a great team. They come out two years in a row as district champs and so we’re just trying to beat them and show what we can do,” East Buchanan senior Cross McCormack said.
Even as the No. 1 team in the state, Mid-Buchanan enters aware what's on the line.
“It’s pretty difficult,” Mid-Buchanan junior Rawlins Brant added. “I mean they’re a pretty good team, we’re a pretty good team. It’s going to be a good game I hope, give you guys something to watch.”
The Dragons ride a program best record of 6-0 so far this season, while the Bulldogs remain undefeated at 5-0, after collecting a 4-7 record last year.
“They’re a really good team. They’re number one in the state for a reason and they’re going to play like it so we’re going to have to elevate our game,” East Buchanan junior Conner Musser said.
“They’re in a class all by themselves right now, being in two semifinals in a row and the one team that beat them is now Class 3 so they’re in the driver’s seat, we’re just here trying to make a name for ourselves, we’ll play that underdog card and we’ll do the best we can,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.
Friday night will be a contest showcasing two offensive powerhouses.
Mid-Buchanan has outscored their first six opponents, 335-40 while East Buchanan has done so in its first five games, 217-94. Mid-Buchanan has scored 40-plus and allowed eight points or fewer in all six games in 2020.
“We just got to play our style of football,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said. “If explosive plays happens that’s great, but we got to do what we need to do and that’s play to the whistle, block as hard as we can and have as many guys around the ball as we can on defense and just do the things we need to do well.”
The Dragons have won the last three matchups between the two, including eliminating East Buchanan from the postseason the last two years.
Mid-Buchanan last lost to the Bulldogs during the 2018 regular season in an overtime thriller as part of an 11-game losing streak in the series.
“The winner of this game is going to have a lot of positive things going for them so we have to come out and play with a lot of fire,” Fritz said. “It’s going to be a great night for football, it really is. It’s going to be two good football teams going after it and hopefully we do enough to give ourselves a chance to compete.”
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, both teams know what’s at stake as a victory Friday night means control of the KCI conference race and the likely top seed in Class 1 District 8.
“I hope that we can continue this going and that when we get to the playoffs and if we hit on all cylinders, we can give it a run, and see if we can make it to the playoffs this year. I do believe we can and if we do the sky is the limit,” Ritter said.
Mid-Buchanan kicks off against East Buchanan at 7 p.m. Friday.