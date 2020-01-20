FAUCETT, Mo. — A trifecta of Dragon wrestlers were awarded the taste of gold on Monday at the Mid-Buchanan Tournament with a month left before the state tournament.
Mid-Buch coach Daniel Kountz saw 10 of his boys walk out of their home tournament with medals around their necks. Six of those wrestlers graced the finals while the other four won their third-place matches. Coincidentally enough, the Dragons crowned three champs last season at the same tournament, something that Kountz attributes to his team’s hometown tenacity.
“Our kids came out and competed hard today, of course in our home area here,” Kountz said. “Most of them were aggressive, looking to score points and took care of business in most of our matches.”
Senior 132-pounder Tim Speer pinned his finals opponent Terrince Sheley of Bedford in 2:33. Shortly after, 152-pound junior Chase Davidson (12-3) outlasted Gallatin sophomore Rodell Sperry 8-3 in overtime. These wins pushed Speer and Davidson’s to 11-2 and 12-3 respectively, and they showed Kountz just how diverse his team’s skill set is.
“Timmy’s a go-getter, probably one of our most explosive kids on the team,” Kountz said. “So when he can turn it up, he can go get some points pretty quick and stay on the person, where Chase is a little slower developer and a different style. (Chase) needs them to put pressure on him and he can go from there.”
With Speer’s Dragons showing out on their home mat, he believes this is the expectation from here on out until the team hosts the Class 1 District 4 Tournament through Feb. 14-15.
“It’s about that time of the year where we all need to start popping off and doing good in front of everybody,” Speer said. “Districts is pretty close, so we’re getting tuned up for that.”
Freshman 126-pounder Nate Hyde (11-1) took care of business in his finals match with a pin over Lafayette County junior Quentin Recikard at the 3:57 mark.
While the Dragons dominated the tournament, Lafayette freshman 145-pounder Jay Greiner dismantled former state runner-up and Polo senior Wyatt Segar via major decision, 17-5.
“He’s been wrestling all of his life, and I’ve got the luxury of having Jay come to the Lafayette program,” Fighting Irish coach Josh Walters said. “He’s a hard worker and a leader at a young age, and he’s just a great wrestler all the way around. He can not only run with the best of them, but he can beat the best of them.”
Mid-Buch girls claim four top-three finishes
It was the girls of Mid-Buch wrestling who started the day off right for their squad wrestling thanks four Dragons making it to the finals.
Loren Patee took second at 103; Hayley Sampson won at 115; Layson Hafley finished second at 142; and Brooklyn Dunn came out with second place at 166.
Mid-Buch only has two more competitions before the District 4 Tournament — the Lathrop Girls Scramble on Wednesday and the Benton Girls Scramble on Jan. 31.
Monday was the first time the Mid-Buchanan girls wrestled a home tournament with 2019-20 being the second year of MSHAA Girls Wrestling.