FAUCETT, MO. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons routed the Holden Eagles, 20-14, in a largely defensive and run-filled battle on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.
Mid-Buchanan (2-0) got off to a monster start with senior quarter back Xavier Arambula running in for an early touchdown with a QB draw. The Dragons followed this success up by stalling the Eagles’ drive and delivering a punt block, making the score 10-0 within the first quarter.
The Dragons continued to hammer down on the Eagles after junior linebacker Ian Wegenka intercepted Holden quarterback Aiden Morarity. However, the Dragons failed to capitalize with a score.
The two teams went back and forth on possessions until late in the second quarter when Dragons quarterback Arambula ran in for his second touchdown of the night, making the halftime score 17-0.
The second half opened with a stalled drive from both teams, with a botched Dragons snap forcing a wild punt by Mid-Buchanan junior Jackson Sauvage from within the Dragons endzone. Both teams then forced a series of stalled drives before a muffed punt by the Eagles turned over the ball, giving the Dragons great field position on the 24-yard line. Mid-Buchanan followed this success up with another field goal, making the score 20-0.
A short while later, now within the last seven minutes of the game, Eagles running-back Reco Jenkins put Holden on the board. After a Dragons injury scare, the Eagles went for two-points, but failed to convert.
The Eagles followed up this success by forcing a three-and-out from the Dragons, who returned the favor by delivering a 61-yard punt that placed the Eagles offense squarely on their own 9-yard line.
Despite this setback, Holden marched downfield for the team’s second touchdown of the night; however, time was not on their side with only 1:32 left in the fourth quarter. Still, the Eagles went for another two-point conversion and succeeded, making the score 20-14.
Mid-Buchanan sealed its victory by kneeling out the clock, propelling the team to 2-0 on the season.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz spoke about his team’s explosive start in comparison to the final moments of the game.
“You know, I thought we did a great job in the first half. We caused turnovers, we won on special teams, we did about everything right in that first half. We found a way to get positive things done,” he said. “In the second half their coach made better adjustments than we did. We just weren’t in position to make plays. We just didn’t finish very well, so that’s gotta be on me. If our kids aren’t finishing, then I’ve got to do a better job.”
Fritz noted that his players experienced cramping during the game, stating his desire to work on more conditioning for future games.
