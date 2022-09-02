Mid-Buchanan defeats Holden 20-14 in defensive battle

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons square off in the final minutes of the team’s 20-14 victory over the Holden Eagles on Friday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

FAUCETT, MO. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons routed the Holden Eagles, 20-14, in a largely defensive and run-filled battle on Friday at Mid-Buchanan High School.

Mid-Buchanan (2-0) got off to a monster start with senior quarter back Xavier Arambula running in for an early touchdown with a QB draw. The Dragons followed this success up by stalling the Eagles’ drive and delivering a punt block, making the score 10-0 within the first quarter.


