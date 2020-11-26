FAUCETT, Mo. — Just 48 hours ahead of the biggest game in the program’s history, Mid-Buchanan doesn’t appear frightened by the spotlight awaiting its football team.
Fathers and sons take turns stepping up to the 10-yard line, facing off 1-on-1 to see who can haul in a catch or break up a pass. Family members standing on the sidelines look on and provide feedback, many times resulting in banter regarding poor effort on the elder’s side.
It’s become a tradition for Mid-Buchanan’s Thanksgiving practice, bringing family together to cherish a special day and a special moment.
“It shows we really try to do things together,” head coach Aaron Fritz said. “We’re serious when we talk about family. We try to do things a little bit different, and I think it shows we’re trying to do the right things.”
In the world of high school football, holding a Thanksgiving practice means you’ve had a successful season. In Missouri, it is the semifinal round for Classes 1 through 5, and finals will take place this weekend in 8-man and Class 6.
It’s become commonplace the past three years in Faucett as the Dragons put together the program’s most accomplished seasons, including a 12-0 run so far in 2020.
“The past three years of us having practice on Thanksgiving has been big time,” defensive coordinator Jake Rumpf said. “I love being with my family at home, but being with my football family’s awesome, too.”
The Dragons, who host Adrian at 1 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to next week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Championship, prepped for the contest as a team with family onlooking before parting ways to celebrate the holiday.
Getting to spend it together, senior quarterback Javan Noyes said, will always be one of his top moments as part of the program, as 'feasting and football' was synonymous with Thanksgiving for him growing up.
“It’s nice just to have some fun with the family. Most of our seniors won’t even practice again on Thanksgiving, won’t every run routes, so it’s good just to have fun,” Noyes said. “We’ll think about the practices in our memories. The games, probably won’t remember that much, but these practices are really important. We’ll cherish them forever.”
Senior Creed Webster shared similar sentiments.
“It’s so awesome, just being out here with our family. It’s a lot of good bonding time, good experience, good memories being made,” he said.
For those who grow up in football, Thanksgiving is a personal favorite. From watching the Lions and Cowboys annually, to backyard pick-up games, and now high school practices sandwiched around a day of feasting, it’s also become ingrained in Mid-Buch.
“The things you’re gonna remember are today and the time you get to spend with your teammates,” Rumpf said. “We try to make sure we preach that to the kids and they take advantage of the situation they’re in and soak it in because this doesn’t happen for everybody.”