LATHROP, Mo. — A year ago, one loss separated Mid-Buchanan from a perfect regular season.
The Dragons avenged it with a 42-6 win on Friday night, beating Lathrop for the first time since 2010 and becoming 4-0 for the first time under coach Aaron Fritz.
Senior quarterback Javan Noyes had a part in five of Mid-Buchanan’s six touchdowns, and helped his team score 35 more points than it had in the three previous meetings with the Mules (0-2).
“It was really fun, it was awesome,” Noyes said. “I was telling one of the coaches ‘we’ve never done this before.’ It was a great feeling.”
The win marked the latest feat Fritz has helped the Dragons to since being promoted from defensive coordinator in 2015.
In his first two seasons at helm, Mid Buchanan went 5-6 and made it into the district semifinals. When this year’s senior class were freshmen in 2017, the program went 1-9.
Since, the Dragons have found a way to succeed in both KCI Conference play while advancing to back-to-back Class 1 State semifinal appearances.
“I think the kids really enjoy being here,” Fritz said. “Something that makes me most proud is they don’t care who does well, they just want to do well and do it as a team and do it together. I think you see that when we score a touchdown or something, all 10 other guys are down there patting him on the hat… I think that’s probably the biggest thing that we do. We’re not afraid to tell each other we love each other.”
Mid-Buchanan’s affection showed in Friday’s meeting with Lathrop. The camaraderie perhaps helped Mid-Buchanan get over any doubts they may have had early after a fumble recovery by junior Cage Burns in the first quarter.
Burns ran the ball to the Mules’ 9-yard line, setting Noyes up for a touchdown a few moments later. The Dragons had turned the ball over on downs on it’s previous drive.
“I was so dang proud of our guys,” Fritz said. “In the past against Lathrop, we’ve let things snowball and go down hill for us. We did not let that happen after we had a bad drive. We got the ball back, we had a nice return on the fumble recovery and we were able to punch it in. Credit to our guys for not giving up and doing what we ask them to do and play hard.”
Before this year, Mid-Buchanan had never started off 4-0 under Fritz. It had been 3-1 three times (2015, 2018, 2019).
Fritz said the milestone isn’t something he wants to harp on as the season approaches its second half.
“We still got to take it one game at a time,” Fritz said. "You never know when something is going to change or whatever could happen with what’s going on right now… It’s exciting to look down the road, but we can’t do that. You don’t know when the end of the road is. Tonight could be it, we just don’t know. It’s really got to be day by day.
Noyes, on the other hand, said the start could be the beginning of something special — as long as the Dragons stay the course.
“The ultimate goal is definitely a state championship,” Noyes said. “This is definitely a huge step to getting there. I think we have a good chance, we just have to stay grinding and stay focussed.”
Mid-Buchanan travels to North Platte (0-4) in Week 5.