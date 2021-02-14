Cameron sent wrestlers to the finals in 13 of 14 weight-classes and advanced every competitor to sectionals, cruising to a Class 2 District 8 championship Saturday in Excelsior Springs.
Cameron won districts via Caleb Husch (113 pounds), Ryker Smith (120), Chase Short (132), Wyatt Burnett (220) and Camren Hedgpeth (285). Eight of Dragons collected silver medals, while one other left with bronze.
Cameron finished with 254.5 points, finishing far ahead of Excelsior Springs (152) and Benton (103.5).
The Cardinals advanced nine wrestlers to sectionals and saw Tyler Murphy (138) and Bishop Rush (152) earn first-place medals. Ethan Nash (120) finished second in his weight-division.
Lafayette will send seven wrestlers further into the postseason, including Jay Greiner (47-1) at 182 pounds. Greiner finished second at 145 pounds last year.
Maryville will send five wrestlers to sectionals, including Keiren Watkins, who won the 195-pound division. Savannah earned nine sectionalists and a first-place finish from Gage Schottel (106).
Chillicothe sent nine to sectionals out of Class 2 District 7 and earned district titles from Sheldon Rader (113) and Brock Miller (182).
Mid-Buchanan cruised to a second-straight district championship with 274 points in Class 1 District 8, finishing far and above Maysville’s 168 points.
All 14 Dragons advanced to the sectional round in hopes of boosting the team’s seventh-place finish at state from last year, which included five medalists.
Mid-Buchanan’s district champions included Ryder Coons (106), Clancey Woodward (113), Kaden Anderson (126), Clayton Rotterman (132), Butch Wlaers (138), Nathan Hyde (145), Colton Kirkham (152), Chase Davidson (160), Denton Biller (170), Wade Stanton (182), Creed Webster (195) and Owen Stockbauer (220). Mid-Buchanan finished with 12 golds, one silver and one bronze.
Other champions included North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher (120) and Maysville’s Cole Gripka (285).
In Class 1 District 7, Trenton earned eight sectionalists with four champions and led area teams by finishing in fourth.
Lathrop placed fourth in Class 1 District 6 and advanced seven wrestlers.
Sectional meets are scheduled for Feb. 27. Class 1 Sectional 4 will take place at Mid-Buchanan, with Sectional 3 at Lafayette County. Class 2 Sectional 4 is set for Excelsior Springs.
Girls sectionals will take place Feb. 20, with Sectional 4 taking place at Platte County.