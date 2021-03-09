One year ago, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons sent 11 wrestlers to the MSHSAA Class 1 Wrestling Championships.
Four competed in fifth-place matches while Creed Webster took fourth place, and Mid-Buch left Columbia with seventh place as a team.
The Dragons enter this year’s meet Wednesday in Independence, Missouri, ranked No. 1 in the state with 12 qualifiers. Only Class 4 Liberty will send more wrestlers to state this year.
The Dragons won five sectional titles more than a week ago from Ryder Coons (106), Chase Davidson (160), Denton Biller (170), Wade Stanton (182) and Webster (195). Nine of their wrestlers competed in the sectional championship round.
Coons is one of five wrestlers in his class that will have a bye after a freshman season that has seen him go 29-5. That means he will only have to win one match to guarantee a medal and two matches to compete for a state title.
Davidson enters Wednesday with a 33-1 after a disappointing end to last year’s season, entering with a 37-5 record and leaving without a medal.
Stanton also comes into the 182-pound division just one win from securing a medal with a 35-1 record.
Webster (36-1) will start the day with the best record of anyone in his weight class with hopes of a state title.
North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher, a third-place finisher in 2020 and fourth-place finisher in 2019, enters the 120-pound bracket with a 24-1 record and a bye.
Gallatin junior Rodell Sperry enters the 152-pound division with a perfect 28-0 record as one of the favorites in the weight class.
Hamilton’s Fisher Nixdorf, a state qualifier a year ago as a freshman, enters the 220-pound divisions with a 28-7 record, while Maysville 285-pounder Cole Gripka, a 220-pound champion last year, is 34-0 this season.