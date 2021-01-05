Mid-Buchanan rebounded from a disappointing loss versus Hogan Prep the very next day against Bishop LeBlond, dictating the pace of the game and winning 40-31 on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium.
The game as a whole was a slow-paced affair, but the first half in particular highlighted the strength of the Dragon defense. Mid-Buchanan (6-2) defended the rim effectively, and held a Bishop LeBlond (7-4) team, loaded with shooters, to just 11 field goals all night, allowing just 12 points total at the halftime buzzer.
Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kemper made sure to emphasize the well-rounded threat of the Bishop LeBlond offense to his team.
“We were protecting the paint pretty good and getting out on shooters. I’m sure they had a little bit of an off shooting night as well, but we were trying to make sure that it was as difficult as possible to get some open looks out there,” Kemper said. “I told them anyone with a white jersey can probably shoot it, so you’ve gotta be able to get out there and get after them.”
The Dragons were able to play their game, not letting the Golden Eagles speed up the tempo in large part due to the Dragons' patience offensively and a good effort on the offensive glass.
Despite the meager first half totals, including just four points in the second period, Bishop LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres didn’t really begin to fret about the team’s scoring output until later in the contest.
“They had several really long possessions, so weren’t necessarily worried about it too much at that point,” Girres said. “We needed to figure out a way to kind of speed them up a bit and get them going but we never really could find a rhythm offensively.”
Par the course for such a patient offensive performance, scoring for the Dragons was well distributed, but it was junior Caiden Bailey who came away as the primary beneficiary, leading both teams with 16 points.
“I just kept cutting and finding the hole, hoping that they’d see me and putting it in the bucket when I could,” Bailey said. “We’re doing solid, we just have to keep improving every day. Hopefully we get a few guys back from the injured list, and we’ll be good.”
The Golden Eagles finally got through to the Dragons near the end of the game, forcing several turnovers to pull the game within five with just over a minute to play.
Thankfully for Mid-Buchanan, senior guards Javan Noyes and Cade Bradford were up to the task. They knocked down 6 of 6 free throws to seal the victory.
Bishop LeBlond has had their issues following a tough slate of games, but they’ll have to keep waiting for their own bounce back game.
“It just wasn’t our night, they were the better team,” Girres said. “We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
The Golden Eagles will get their chance against Chillicothe on Thursday, while the Dragons will travel to Lathrop on Friday.