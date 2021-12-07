DEARBORN, Mo. — The Kemper competition began long before Tuesday night’s opening-round matchup of the KCI Tournament between the Mid-Buchanan Dragons and the North Platte Panthers.
The matchup of father versus son ended with a handshake, but that wasn’t always the case when Bryce and Braydn Kemper would go head-to-head.
“It was like back in the day when we would play NCAA Football in the basement,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said. “Except now if he beats me, I can’t accidentally turn off the power or something. So now I have to definitely make sure that we win.”
North Platte coach Braydn Kemper not only agreed with the story, but added that his father went as far as turning the internet off while the two played their online dynasty. The reason for the disconnection was a late touchdown to win the game.
There was no shutting off the power or controller tossing in Tuesday’s game, and Braydn Kemper said once the game started, it felt like a normal game.
“I was a little nervous, but once the game got going, it felt like a normal game,” Braydn Kemper said. “It wasn’t about me and him. We both know it’s about the kids and we were competing and everything like that. But before the game it was like, ‘Do we talk to each other? Do we not? Do we just kinda act like enemies?’ But after that, it was good.”
There were things that looked familiar to Bryce Kemper, which should came as no surprise after Braydn spent time coaching under his father. Even with the family ties and work history, neither was going to make it easy on the other Tuesday night though the Dragons came out with a 69-34 win.
“I’m proud of him, obviously,” Bryce Kemper said. “You hate to play those games, but that’s part of it. He knew I wasn’t going to go easy on him, and I knew he wasn’t going to go easy on me.”
The Panthers did their best to keep it close early in the game, trailing just 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.
“We came out a little scared when it was 8-0,” Braydn Kemper said. “Once we got use to the pressure that we knew they were going to bring, we settled down and made it a four or five-point game midway through the second quarter.”
North Platte struggled with the pressure and the size of junior Joe Clark. The junior finished with 19 points in the win.
“Joe really attacked the rim well,” Bryce Kemper said.
The Dragons pulled away late in the second quarter, taking a 37-20 lead into halftime. Mid-Buchanan kept the pressure on in the third quarter, scoring 24 points to put the game out of reach.
But Bryce Kemper won’t have long to hold onto full bragging rights.
“Maybe for a week because then we have to play each other next Friday,” Bryce Kemper said.
The younger Kemper paid his respects by way of outfit in his first matchup against the man who helped pave the path that led him to Dearborn.
“He is notorious for wearing suspenders, though I haven’t seen him wear them in the last couple of years,” Braydn Kemper said. “But back in the day he would wear suspenders for big games, so I tried to match it today as a little ode to him, a little tip of the cap.”
Mid-Buchanan will face Plattsburg, winners over Lathrop, at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals of the KCI Tournament. The other boys semi will feature West Platte and East Buchanan at 8:15 p.m.
The girls semifinals will be Mid-Buchanan at Lawson at 4:30 p.m. and West Platte and Lathrop at 7 p.m.
