FAUCETT, Mo. — With goals that involve a trip to mid-Missouri in December, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons continued their path of destruction through the KCI against Hamilton on Friday.
Javan Noyes and the Dragon offense had their way with the Hornets defense, striking for one long touchdown after another toward a 49-point opening half and 63-6 win in Faucett, Missouri, improving the Dragons record to a program-best 6-0.
“I liked that we had explosive plays. We really haven’t really had a lot of explosive plays this year,” head coach Aaron Fritz said. “That was a good change of pace for us. I’m really proud of whoever had the ball that all 10 other guys were working to protect them.”
The Dragons (6-0) had four touchdowns of greater than 40 yards in the opening half, including an interception return and touchdown reception from Caiden Bailey en route to a 49-6 halftime lead.
“We’ve been repping these plays ever since summer and have been executing them each week by week,” Bailey said. “Turns out we did it tonight, too.”
TJ Runyan opened the scoring with a 9-yard run on the opening drive, though Hamilton’s Sawyer Morrow answered with a touchdown run from around midfield for a 7-6 Mid-Buch lead.
“Once he scored, we knew we had to check down and make sure we did everything sound,” Mid-Buchanan’s Lane Ellison said.
Rawlins Brant responded swiftly, dashing through the Hornet defense for a 73-yard scoring scamper. Bailey then grabbed an interception and returned in 40 yards for a touchdown, making for a 21-6 lead less than six minutes into the action.
“That was awesome. He looked navigating the field some,” Fritz said. “If he’s gonna do a little bit more of that, maybe we need to hand it to him some.”
On his interceptions, Bailey added “I thought that’d be a difference maker. It kinda put them down, and I thought we took over from there.”
Runyan’s second touchdown came from 24 yards out in the second before Bailey caught a 33-yard fly route down the right sideline from Noyes for a 33-6 advantage.
Ellison scored consecutive touchdowns on the next two drives, taking a touch pass 67 yards through the Hornet defense and catching a 42-yard score on an identical route to Bailey’s touchdown catch.
Mid-Buchanan scored two more times in the second half while pitching the shutout to continue a streak of scoring 40-plus while allowing no more than eight points in every game this year.
Next up for Mid-Buchanan is a trip to Gower, Missouri, for a battle of KCI unbeaten with rival East Buchanan (5-0). The winner will control the conference title race with two weeks remaining.
Mid-Buchanan has won three straight since losing an overtime thriller during the 2018 regular season as part of an 11-game losing streak in the series.
“It’s gonna be huge. There’s gonna be a lot of people excited about that game, eyes on that game,” Fritz said. “We have to get really prepared and do a really good job to make sure we give ourselves a chance to compete.”
Hamilton (3-3) will travel to Plattsburg in Week 7.