PLATTSBURG, Mo. — With Mid-Buchanan's 6-1 victory over Lathrop on Saturday at Perkins Park, the Dragons are district champions for the first time since 2009.
"It's been a long time for us in Mid-Buch, the girls have wanted it," Mid-Buchanan coach Megan Wyatt said. "We knew we could do it, we just had to come out and play our game."
Lathrop (16-12) led after one inning, as a series of passed ballls resulted in a singular Mules run, and senior pitcher Kiah Huitt was able to strand two Dragons runners in the bottom of the inning.
After a quiet second inning, No. 1-seeded Mid-Buchanan (22-7) followed a quick top of the third with an explosive offensive set of their own. They scored four runs, highlighted by sophomore Maddy Conard driving in senior Alika Coon and then stealing home for herself.
"I was a little worried after we had a bad first inning, but we did in that the first game too and we bounced back," Wyatt said. "Then they started hitting Huitt, who is a very good pitcher, and I knew we were gonna be fine."
It was also a big game for another sophomore, pitcher Emma Lisenbee. Outside of what Wyatt said might have been her best performance on the mound all season, Lisenbee also connected on a fourth inning home run with two outs on the board that put the game further out of reach for the Mules.
When she connected with the ball, Lisenbee didn't expect that it would end up as one of the most memorable plays of the game.
"Honestly, I just thought it was a pop fly. So I was just running the bases and then it went out," she said. "It felt amazing, yeah."
The Mules struggled to get on base, and when they finally managed to get a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, Lisenbee was able to strike out the Mules batter and spoil the potential Lathrop rally.
"I think we were trying a little too much. We were amped up, I tried to get us to settle down and do what we do," Lathrop coach Joe Dutcher said. "I think today we were trying to get everything back at once and that didn't work for us."
With time on the Dragon's side, Lathrop faced a five-run deficit in the final inning. When the final pitch resulted in an infield fly, it was only fitting that Lisenbee was the one to snatch it out of the air and seal the win.
Mid-Buchanan knows that the way to extend their season is to keep the energy going beginning with the quarterfinals Wednesday against Sherwood.
"Our defense is gonna have to be solid, our bats are gonna be good, but really our dugout has to play a big role in this," Lisenbee said. "Being loud, everyone being in the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.