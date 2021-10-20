FAUCETT, Mo. — From the onset of Wednesday’s Class 2 quarterfinal at Mid-Buchanan High School, Sherwood righty Kennedy Diggs made it clear the Dragons would be in for a long night at the plate.
Diggs took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, surrendering her only hit on an RBI double by Mid-Buch senior Raegann Frankum, but otherwise kept the Dragons at bay and handed the hosts a 5-1 defeat.
“Sometimes it’s just not your night, and that was our deal today,” Mid-Buchanan coach Megan Wyatt said. “We didn’t give up, we kept the girls up. It doesn’t get any more fun than postseason softball. It just wasn’t our night, and that’s a good team.”
Mid-Buchanan ends the season as Class 2 District 7 champions and with a 22-8 record. Sherwood (23-6) advances to the Class 2 semis against Iberia next week.
The Dragons came one win for the program’s fourth semifinal appearance in history and the first since 2008. But on the heels of the first district title since 2009, the team’s three seniors leave the diamond positive in the foundation laid.
“Walking out just knowing we built that foundation for this team is a great feeling,” Ali Coon said. “Even though we lost tonight, I still think this team will do great things in the future.”
The Dragons showed early nerves and youth as a misfire on a pickoff attempt at first allowed Mackenzie Roofener to move to second. Diggs then blooped a single over the infield, and a miscommunication led to Roofener scoring. Then a groundball to short got past the infield as the runner ran in front of Coon, and Brailee Graves made it 2-0.
Both teams stranded one in the third, and Sherwood pushed three runs across in the third. Two runs plated on bunts with another coming on a throwing error trying for a pickoff attempt at third.
“We didn’t come out as strong as we could. We were a little rattled and couldn’t get up after that,” Coon said. “I felt like we did stay up during the game, but it wasn’t enough and affected how we played.”
Mid-Buch’s best scoring chance early came in the fourth with runners at second and third, though Diggs struck out the side to escape the inning. Mid-Buch finally scored when Frankum drove in Kamryn Lippold, but the comeback attempt ended there.
“I’m really glad for her and all of our seniors,” Coon said of Frankum’s RBI. “It’s a tough way to go out, but I’m glad where we got and I love them all.”
In all, Diggs forced the Dragons to go down in order four times as the Marksmen will try to earn their second state title in three years.
For Mid-Buchanan, a young group that will return hopes to benefit from a return to the postseason.
“We talked to our seniors about that, how they laid the foundation now that we have that postseason success and experience,” Wyatt said. “Now these younger girls are gonna come up and already have that. That’s what our seniors have done for our program.”
Other area scores
Chillicothe defeated Holden 11-0 in the Class 3 quarterfinal round to punch a ticket to the state semis. The Hornets will play in the final four against Perryville next Friday. Braymer lost its Class 1 sectional 2-0 to Atlanta, while Pattonsburg defeated Princeton 15-8 to earn a 1 p.m. trip to Maysville on Saturday.
