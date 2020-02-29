GOWER, Missouri — Winning a state championship has been the goal for the Mid-Buchanan boys basketball team since head coach Bryce Kemper took over 18 years ago.
That goal is within reach once again for the Dragons after they defeated East Buchanan, 51-46, in the Class 2 District 16 championship Saturday to claim their fourth straight district title.
“When they (East Buchanan) start shooting down the end of the year, they became a scary good team,” Kemper said. “You knew (senior Ethan) Kilgore was going to get some of his. He’s one of the more special players I’ve ever coached against. We knew he’d get some points, but we had to make it as tough as possible. I thought the defense did a good job of executing the game plan.”
The Dragons (20-8) came into Saturday’s game looking to slow down the offense of the No. 1-seeded Bulldogs (19-8). The defense did just that and it showed in the second quarter when East Buchanan could not make a single shot.
”We played hard,” Mid-Buchanan senior Miguel Canchola said. “We made them shoot what we wanted them to shoot and that was an important part of the game.”
Kilgore was not ready for his final season to end. He scored 12 points in the final quarter, keeping his team close behind No. 2 Mid-Buchanan. The Bulldogs trailed 46-41 with seconds remaining, but after a few successful free-throw shots, the Dragons were able to pull away with the win.
Kilgore led both teams in points with 22. He is one of five seniors whose high school basketball career came to an end Saturday.
”I told them how much I care about them and appreciate them doing things right. I told them guys I’m proud of them,” East Buchanan coach Jered Curl said. “It’s going to be tough to replace those guys.”
Christian Scaggs led the Dragons in points with 15.
Mid-Buchanan will now prepare for the Class 2 State Tournament, set to take on Plattsburg in the sectional round at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Staley High School.