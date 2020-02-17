FAUCETT, Mo. — When Tim Speer was just a freshman, he remembers Mid-Buchanan wrestling being in an entirely different state.
“We only had four kids go to state. I was here when the team was really small,” said Speer, a Class 1 district 4 runner-up and fourth-place state finisher last season at 126 pounds.
Those days are gone.
The Dragons fended off a crowded field to claim the Class 1 District 4 Championship Saturday, the program’s first title in nearly four decades. One week after punching tickets to girls state for Loren Patee and Haley Sampson, the boys followed with a record 11 qualifiers to this weekend’s main event in Columbia, Missouri.
“It’s great to see what we’ve been doing here, and all the kids with the drive to get a district championship,” Speer said. “We’ve always been kind of an underdog team. We’re punching our way up to the top of the ranks, and it’s a nice feeling.”
Speer is one of three Dragons returning from last year’s trip to state with a medal, as Chase Davidson and Creed Webster also came away with fourth-place finishes at Mizzou Arena. The Dragons brought 10 wrestlers to state a year ago and finished 11th in the team results.
This year’s hopes include a top-four finish and trophy to put next to their 2012 award.
“If one person’s down, another’s gotta build them up and get the points back,” head coach Daniel Kountz said. “Bringing home a trophy would be our goal this weekend, and as many individual medalists would be awesome, too.”
The Dragons will have five wrestlers getting a chance at state as a freshman: 106-pounder Clancey Woodward; 120-pounder Clayton Rotterman; Denton Buller, a 138-pound qualifier; 170-pounder Wade Stanton; as well as 195-pound rookie Seth Cruz.
Nathan Hyde (126) and Wyatt Cunningham (113) will compete as sophomores, with Hyde looking to build on last year’s appearance. Junior Butch Walkers, a 145-pound qualifier, also advanced last year at 138.
“Success brings more success. We got to see some of that last year,” Kountz said. “Everybody got to experience some. … The kids are wrestling tough, and we’ve got a lot of enthusiasm right now for wrestling at Mid-Buch.”
On the girls’ side, Sampson got experienced at state last year, qualifying at 116 pounds.
“They work really hard. We had seven girls this year, and I think it’s gonna continue to grow. They know what it takes,” assistant coach Jake Rumpf said. “They’ve just gotta work hard. It’s a tough sport. It’s nice to see them find success.”
While the Dragons have high goals individually and as a team, a large group of rookies to state will have to contain the distraction of competing in the raucous environment.
“When you’re walking out to your mat and you look around, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Once you’re on the mat, you’re zoom focused,” Webster said. “It’s just you and that other guy.
“Going out in Columbia when you’re young and nervous, getting ready to go out on the mat, the experience should really help.”