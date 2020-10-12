Mid-Buchanan and East Buchanan didn't inch from their positions in the Class 1 Missouri Media football rankings following a Week 7 clash.
The Dragons (7-0) remain the unanimous No. 1, one of four across the state's six classes, in Monday's polls. East Buchanan (5-1) remains at No. 7, despite losing its first game of the season to Mid-Buch on Friday.
Another head-to-head matchup from last week allowed South Harrison (6-1) to jump into the rankings at No. 9 after beating then-No. 4 Milan, who fell to No. 10 with its first loss of the year.
No other northwest Missouri teams appear in the rankings, though Savannah and Maryville both received votes ahead of their meeting Friday in Savannah.
Savannah's Week 9 opponent, MEC-leading St. Pius X (6-0), is ranked No. 4 in Class 2.