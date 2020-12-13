The Mid-Buchanan Dragons dominated the Class 1 all-state selections released Friday by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
The Class 1 runners-up earned eight all-state selections, including six players on the first team. Quarterback Javan Notes, tight end Lane Ellison and lineman Creed Webster, all seniors, represented the offense. Defensive end Rawlins brant, linebacker Cage Burns and defensive back Caiden Bailey earned first-team honors on defense.
Running back TJ Runyan and kicker Leyton Starks picked up second-team nods in Class 1.
Other Class 1 first-teamers included Hamilton running back Sawyer Morrow and defensive lineman Fisher Nixdorf, as well as Polo kicker Killian Roark. East Buchanan lineman Heath Walley and punter Blake Antle earned third-team honors.
Milan running back Dominic Dabney was named to the first team while lineman Axel Pagan and defensive back Mallan Cole earned a third-team spot. Gallatin defensive back Kevin Meeks and Princeton lineback Eli Henke picked up second-team accolades. Princeton’s Brayden Summers, Hamilton’s Tucker Ross, and Braden Spurling and Luke Karns of South Harrison were also third-team honorees.
Maryville earned a trio of first-team honors in Class 3 in athlete Trey Houtchin, offensive lineman Tobin Cordell and defensive back Caleb Kreizinger. Maryville was represented on the second team by running back Connor Weiss, athlete Marc Gustafson and linebacker Drew Spire. Defensive end Blake Casteel and defensive back Matt Goodridge earned third-team honors.