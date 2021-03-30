FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan head coach Rod Elms said holidays around the Elms’ household are always interesting, but his recent losing streak to East Buchanan and brother Dave Elms was starting to get to him. The Dragons gave their head coach the win over his brother for the first time since 2017 after rallying from an early five-run deficit to win 10-7 Tuesday.
“I told them in the first inning when we were down 5-0 that we weren’t going to get them all back in one swing because we have some kids that like to take some hacks,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “I told them to just work back, chip it off and we could just not get that key hit. Finally, we started getting there and grabbed some momentum after not playing for a year and a half.”
Mid-Buchanan cut the lead to four in the bottom of the second. Denton Biller began the inning with a walk and Tyler Brown followed that up with a single, then reached second on the throw to third.
Caiden Bailey drove in the Dragons’ first run with a sacrifice hit to the shortstop. East Buchanan’s Kaden Woodside struck out the next two batters to limit the damage to just one.
The Bulldogs took that run back in the top of the third with a homerun from junior Luke Webb. Webb gave East Buchanan a 6-1 lead with his long drive over the left field fence.
“He’s been swinging it well and he doesn’t try to do too much with the ball,” East Buchanan coach Dave Elms said. “With him being a catcher, he kind of understands the zone and understands what he can and can’t do. He works well with the pitch that’s given to him and he’s been hitting the ball well this year and hopefully that continues.”
The Dragons found some rhythm on offense in the bottom of the third. After loading the bases with a single and two walks, Brown drove in two runs on a two-out single. Bailey followed Brown’s lead with an RBI single to cut the East Buchanan lead to two at 6-4.
Despite a rough third inning, Dave Elms thought Woodside pitched well.
“He did well, I probably went a little too long with him and that’s on me,” Dave Elms said. “This early in the season, I probably pushed a little too much. But oh well, hindsight is 20/20.”
Mid-Buchanan completed the rally in the bottom of the fifth. Bulldogs’ pitcher Bronco Whitt retired the first two batters of the inning before walking the third and fourth batters in the frame.
Sophomore Derek Sprague load the bases with his third hit of the game.
“It’s the first time he’s started this year in right field and depends on who is pitching, but he hits like that in practice,” Rod Elms said. “He’s only a sophomore, loves the game and he’s just a baseball junkie. I’m just glad he made me look like a genius.”
Rawlins Brant then cleared the bases with a three-run double that tied the game at seven. The three runs gives Brant 11 RBI through the Dragons first three games this season.
Mid-Buchanan took its first and final lead of the game in a three-run sixth inning. The Dragons received RBIs from Denton Biller and Blake Hunter.
“That first inning was definitely a wake-up call and I think we needed it,” Sprague said. “It was rough there for a while, but we showed strength and came together as a team.”
The Dragons moved to 3-0 on the season and will travel to Platte Valley on Thursday. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-1 with the loss and will look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday against Plattsburg.
“It feels fantastic to be playing again with all my friends and coaches---it feels really good,” Sprague said.
