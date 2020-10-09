GOWER, Mo. ー An explosive second quarter gave Mid-Buchanan a massive early lead, guiding them to a dominating 49-21 win over previously unbeaten East Buchanan on Friday at East Buchanan High School.
The Dragons accomplished a staggering feat, with two skill players finishing with five combined touchdowns in the first half of the game. Junior all-purpose player Rawlins Brant scored once on a reception and once on a rush, also notching a 40-yard run to get them to the 1-yard line for their first score, while senior wide receiver Lane Ellison snagged three long touchdowns of his own, two of them in the final minute of the half.
“It was the game plan, the coaches set up a really good game plan and we executed it to the best of our ability,” Ellison said. “Great calls, great blocking, great throws by Javan (Noyes).
Things looked more contentious at the start of the game. After Noyes slammed in a rushing touchdown on the goal line, East Buchanan (5-1) quarterback Conner Musser threw a beautiful bomb to senior Drew Thompson for a long touchdown to make it 7-7. The two teams traded a few possessions that mostly burned out, and after one quarter Mid Buchanan (7-0) led just 14-7.
Mid-Buchanan coach Aaron Fritz was much more impressed with his team’s effort in the following period.
“We played a lot better. First quarter, they controlled tempo, they did what they wanted to do, they controlled clock, and we flat out didn’t play well,” Fritz said. “That’s a credit to (East Buchanan). We had a little chat, and got a little bit better in the second quarter and played very, very well.”
Noyes finished with seven total touchdowns — six passing and one rushing. The Dragons scored 28 points in the second quarter.
Beyond just the Dragon’s physical talent on the field, East Buchanan struggled to keep up with the Dragon’s mentally. After a few errors turned into big plays for Mid-Buchanan, Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter thinks his team was handicapped by their early deficit.
“A lot of it was mental mistakes. We knew they were fast but a lot of the time speed was not the issue. It was us not doing what we’re supposed to,” Ritter said. “We got a little tired, we got down on ourselves, and we’re gonna learn from this.”
With backups on the field for both teams, the Bulldogs managed a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
While the annual Buchanan County rivalry game failed to live up to its billing this season, Fritz still gave the opposition their due respect for the problems they can pose for Mid-Buchanan.
“They’re a good football team, they present a lot of challenges with their size and physicality. I was proud of our kids, they battled through some things tonight and didn’t retaliate to some things they were doing. We did a good job.”
Despite a definitive victory for the Dragons, Ritter hopes his team get another chance at the first-ranked team in the Class 1 later on in the postseason.
“They are rightly so the first-ranked team in the state, and hats off to them,” Ritter said. “I would like to think that we’ll play them again in five weeks, but we’ll have to see.”
Mid-Buchanan is now in the driver's seat for the KCI Conference championship with a one-game lead over East Buch and Lawson and is in line for the top seed in Class 1 District 8.
Mid-Buch, ranked No. 1 in Class 1, finishes up with home games against Plattsburg and West Platte, while East Buchanan travels to Lawson and hosts North Platte.