The echo of a student section and ceremonious cheer after a touchdown will be vastly different at Midland Empire Conference events this fall.
The conference recently informed schools of its fan guidelines for the 2020 fall sports season that will drastically reduce crowds.
The MEC will limited attendance to immediate family members of participants, which includes parents, siblings, guardians and grandparents. Individual students can’t otherwise attend and form student sections as regularly seen at football, volleyball and basketball contests.
“Discussions ranged from not having any fans to modifying to only conference games, maybe even only varsity games,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist, director of student services for the St. Joseph School District. “The end goal was to be able to provide the best opportunity for our kids that we could.”
Fans in attendance will be expected to sit with family members and maintain social distancing from others in attendance.
At all indoor events, which includes swimming and volleyball in the fall, face coverings will be required. If required by local health guidelines, they also might be required at outdoor events.
“If the conference finds out two, three weeks into this it doesn’t work, we might have to go back to the drawing board,” Sigrist said. “It may become a situation with no fans. That’s a situation we’re trying to avoid. That would give us the smallest exposure. … We felt like we could do that at this time.”
The added entertainment by dance teams and bands will allow those students and family members to only be permitted for their performances. There will be no pep bands.
Cheerleaders and their families will be allowed at home and away events.
“The goal of the MEC Board of Control is to take as many precautions as possible to provide these opportunities for our students,” the MEC said in a release. “Additionally, it is the goal of the Board of Control to create an opportunity for families to attend these events in person. These guidelines are subject to modification based upon directives and recommendations from health care professionals.”
The Midland Empire includes Benton, Lafayette, Cameron, Chillicothe, Maryville, Savannah and St. Pius X, and rules will also apply to any non-conference visitors.
Fall sports sponsored by the Missouri State High School Activities Association include cross country, football, girls golf, boys soccer, softball, girls swimming, girls tennis and volleyball.
The guidelines vary slightly from those lined out by MSHSAA recommendations in recent weeks and are similar to those for basketball postseason tournaments, which only allowed limited media access and family members.
MSHSAA is encouraging schools to offer live streaming of games to reduce attendance. MSHSAA also recommends that only Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel, which includes participants, coaches and essential staff, as well as media, attend until state and local restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted. There currently aren’t any mandates by the state against mass gatherings, or in any MEC communities.