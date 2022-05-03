The Cameron Dragons and Maryville Spoofhounds each extended their conference team winning streaks on Tuesday afternoon in the MEC Championships track meet at Maryville High School.
"We came in trying to go for a three-peat," Cameron's Avery McVicker said.
McVicker helped the Dragons to their third-straight team title with three first-place finishes and a second-place finish. The senior finished first in the 100-meter, the 200-meter and the triple jump. The second place finish came in the long jump.
McVicker battled for first with Maryville's Brooklynn Holtman throughout the afternoon. The two athletes finished top-two in each event.
"We've always had to race against each other and it's pretty awesome that I can P.R. and not only P.R., but beat her," McVicker said. "She's one of the fastest girls in the state, so that's awesome. But I couldn't have done any of this stuff without my team."
The Maryville Spoofhounds boys team won their fifth-straight MEC title. The Spoofhounds finished 44 points ahead of second place Chillicothe.
"We're just trying to keep this streak alive for as long as we can," Maryville's Jesus Flores said.
Flores played a major role in Maryville's championship with a first place finish in the high jump, the 300 hurdles and the 200.
"It's crazy to me because you don't really feel it over the summer," Flores said. "You come back and you're destroying your P.R.'s, you're running faster and you're winning your races. It's amazing and unexpected."
The Benton Cardinals' boys team finished fourth in the meet behind an impressive afternoon from senior Kason Mauzey. After a two-year hiatus, Mauzey finished the meet with a first-place finish and narrowly lost out to Flores in the 300 hurdles and high jump.
Mauzey's first-place finish came in the 110 hurdles where he finished with a time of 14.92, a new personal record.
"It was really good going out there, and usually I don't have the best starts," Mauzey said. "But this meet, I don't know what it was but it felt great. To just get out there and run like that feels greet. To get a P.R., especially in weather like this, it's just a good feeling."
Benton's relay team finished first in the 4x400. Devon Hoffman, Elliot McCoy, Landon Stallsworth, and Sky Aguilar finished ahead of St. Pius with a time of 3:40.48.
"Just talking with the coaches, since the beginning of the year we have just gotten so much better," Mauzey said. "Even at practice we're getting better, doing the right things at practice to improve our times and endurance. It just feels good to see them try their best and have a great result."
Aguilar finished in first ahead of LeBlond's Hayden Cross in the 400. It was one of two second-place finishes for Cross who also finished behind Flores in the 200.
LeBlond's Cooper Waterman and Tyson Lile finished second and third in the 800. The Eagles finished fifth in the meet with 52 points.
On the girls side, Benton finished first in the 4x100. Patience Roberton, Tatum Levendahl, Leylin Pena Cruz, and Alyia Stillman finished with a time of 53.56.
