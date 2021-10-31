The Maysville Wolverines scored four runs over the final two innings of Saturday's Class 1 Softball Championship game, fending off La Plata 4-0 to take home its second state title in four years.
Maysville finished the year 27-4.
La Plata (26-8) threatened in the bottom of the fifth by loading the bases, but sophomore Hailey Lemunyon forced a ground out to end the threat on the base paths.
In the sixth, Rylie Boyer hit a triple to deep center, scoring after the throw into third wasn't fielded cleanly.
That only fueled the mometum for three more runs in the final inning, and La Plata didn't threaten in the bottom half.
Lemunton allowed just three hits against two walks and seven strikeouts in the win, adding three hits offensively, two being triples. Boyer finished with two hits and two runs.
Maysville also won a state title in 2018 and advanced to the semis in 2019. It's Maysville's third championship in program history.
Chillicothe takes second in Class 3
In the Class 3 semifinals Saturday in Springfield, the Chillicothe Hornets overcame a 1-0 deficit in the first inning to defeat Perryville 3-1, earning a spot in the championship game. Weather on Thursday altered the schedule for Friday and Saturday, causing the Class 3 semi and final to take place the same day.
In the championship, Blaie Oaks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third, only for Chillicothe to respond in the fourth inning to tie the game.
The same happened in the bottom of the sixth as Blair Oaks took a 2-1 lead, only for Blair Oaks’ Macee Ernst to walk it off with a bases-loaded walk.
Chillicothe ends the year with a 30-5 record.
