MAYSVILLE, Mo. — For the third time in the last four years, the Maysville softball team has reached the state quarterfinals as they defeated North Andrew by run rule Wednesday night, 15-0.
“It’s exciting for sure, especially since we did this two years ago and the year before that,” Maysville senior Ashley Brown said. “To come back and do it again my senior year, it’s something else, that’s for sure.”
The momentum swung in Maysville’s favor in the early stages. As the away team on the scoreboard, Maysville went on a two-out rally and put up three runs in the top of the first.
Another two-out rally came in the second inning, as the Wolverines put up five runs, including a three-run homer from senior Ashton Willis.
Through two innings, Maysville led, 8-0.
“That’s just how they are, they’re not gonna give up,” Maysville head coach Ashley Mazurkewycz said. “They always come out with grit, and they’re ready to get things done.”
The Wolverines added seven more runs over the next two innings, capped off by a home run from Brown in the fourth, to jump out to a 15-0 lead.
While the Wolverine bats were hot, sophomore Hailey Lemunyon held it down in the circle. Pitching all four innings, she gave up just one hit and struck out five hitters.
“I’m just staying confident in myself,” Lemunyon said, “and believing that my defense was gonna have my back every single pitch.”
As they improve to 21-3 this season, Mazurkewycz said this was a statement win for the Wolverines moving forward.
“We just showed what this team is capable of,” Mazurkewycz said. “Our bats were working, our defense was fantastic… It was just good to see them have fun and things start to fall together at the perfect time.”
Maysville advances to the Class 1 Quarterfinal when the Wolverines will host Pattonsburg on Saturday.
