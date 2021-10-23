MAYSVILLE, Mo. — The Maysville Wolverines punched their ticket to Springfield with a 12-1 run rule victory in six innings over Pattonsburg on Saturday in Maysville, Missouri.
First-year Maysville (22-3) coach Ashley Mazurkewycz expressed her joy at being able to help this squad along to the Final Four.
"This has already been an amazing experience," she said. "But to get the chance to go to state, an opportunity I fell short of back in my day, it means even more because I want it so bad for them."
Senior Braelyn Windham discussed the role of the upperclassmen in the offseason, and the lengths they went to to assure their current success.
"We came together, we really took up the leadership role. We knew that in order to advance back to Springfield we'd have to get this team together," Windham said. "We had underclassmen who were willing to work for us and it worked out for us and paid off in the end."
Maysville avoided potential disaster in the top of the first, as Pattonsburg (16-9) loaded the bases with just one on the board. Pitcher Hailey Lemunyon was able to get a strikeout on the next at bat and force an infield fly to strand all three runners.
Neither team had tons of success at the plate over the next few innings. Maysville was able to score first on a 1 RBI double from junior Libby Criger in the second inning and another from Claire Catlett in third, but it wasn't until Criger's 3 RBI home run in the fourth that the Wolverines were able to truly break the game open.
"That was fantastic, I'm so happy for her," she said. "That was her first one this season, and it got us even more fired up than we already were."
Senior Rylie Boyer hit an RBI triple a few at bats later,and ran in herself after an errant throw to third base. When the inning ended, Maysville commanded a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers mustered their best offense of the game in the top of the fifth and played multiple runners, but ultimately all they were able to score was a 1 RBI single from Kierra DeLong to cut the deficit to six.
Wolverines senior Ashton Willis connected on a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, but they were unable to score later in the inning despite loaded bases after a nifty double play from Pattonsburg.
The Panthers wouldn't get another chance after another lackluster top of the sixth, as a pair of Maysville runs were followed up by a 3 RBI home run from Windham that brought the game to a close.
The sentimentality of this last play on her home field was not lost on her.
"That was just incredible, it was definitely something where I needed to pull through for my teammates," Windham said. "A base hit would have done it for us, but (for that to be) my last at bat here in Maysville for my senior year, it's something I could never trade for anything else. That was unbelievable, honestly."
Now advancing to the semifinals for the third time in four years, there's much work to be done to regain the state title they lost in 2018. But there's also much to look forward to.
"We've been doing so good, and I'm so excited to move on with this team," Criger said. "It's gonna be fun."
