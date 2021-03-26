Walking into Maryville High School as a freshman in 2017, Serena Sundell never imagined she could be considered among the top high school basketball players in the state.
Four seasons later, she has now been named the best to do it across Missouri.
Sundell was named Miss Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday, an award granted to the state’s top senior “that exhibits exceptional talent and skill in the game of basketball, along with strong character.”
“Even just the beginning of this year, that really wasn’t in the back of my head,” Sundell said of the award. “Coming down toward the postseason, people were throwing that around. That’s when it really started to become reality that I had this opportunity.
“As a freshman, my head wasn’t even close to being there.”
Sundell has a long line of influencers who she says have played a role in her development. It begins with her parents Bob and Korena Sundell, who were her first basketball coaches. Beginning in sixth grade, she began playing club basketball for Rodney Gilyard, most recently on the star-studded KC Lady Run GMC.
In high school, she’s worked under the likes of head coach Quentin Albrecht and assistants Kelly Obley and Chase Tolson.
“All three of them have been huge supporters of me and huge advocates for me, really helping me grow,” Sundell said. “My teammates, I wouldn’t be able to be where I am without them, and they make me better.”
Sundell finished this season averaging 25.9 points and just shy of seven rebounds and four assists. She holds school records for career points, rebounds, assists, 3-pointers and steals and assists. Her single-season point totals are the four-highest in program history.
Adding the state’s top honor, which has only been garnered by Lafayette’s Janet Clark and Mercer’s Sierra Michaelis from the northwest Missouri area, provides her fuel to continue to prove herself as she enters playing in the Big 12.
“At the next level, there’s gonna be super high expectations. Going in with this award, it shows I can compete at a high level, too,” Sundell said. “It’s gonna be in the back of my mind, showing that I can compete and I’ve earned to be there. I’ve also gotta go in and work hard, too, to prove myself again.”
Sundell scored a career-high 52 points in a game last year, adding 10 30-point games and two 40-point outings this season.
In 2020, she led the Spoofhounds to the Class 3 quarterfinal, later leading the volleyball team to its first state title in the fall.
Sundell is a three-time all-state selection, the 2020 Class 3 Player of the Year and the Class 4 Player of the Year. The Kansas State signee helped lead a turnaround from a team that won seven games prior to her arrival to finishing 22-2 this season.
Maryville’s lone regular season loss came to Platte Valley, the undefeated Class 1 champions. The Spoofhounds fell in the Class 4 District 16 championship to Benton, who finished fourth in Class 4.
More than any individual achievements, seeing the program she’s put blood, sweats and tears into for three years in a position to thrive will be what means the most to Sundell.
“You can name all sorts of awards, but the thing I’m most proud of is how far we’ve grown this program and what it stands for now compared to what it did when my class walked in as freshmen,” Sundell said. “We’ve made this program something that our school and community can be proud of and that people have to respect.
“That’s really exciting for the future, that it’s gonna be a program that’s fighting for district championships every year.”
