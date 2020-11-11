MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville senior Serena Sundell made her college choice official Wednesday morning when she signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Kansas State University.
"It's exciting,” she said. “I'm officially a wildcat now, so to be locked in and have everything set in stone, it feels good."
Sundell said Kansas State offered her a home away from home, and she sees a lot of similarities between Manhattan, Kansas, and her hometown.
“As cliche as it sounds, it just felt like home,” she said. “The community gave me a feel like here at Northwest that I really liked. Everything was about the campus and university, so that was a big piece.”
Sundell noted the strong bond she’d already formed with the Wildcat coaching staff and players as another key reason in her decision.
“I made a really good connection with the coaches and the players already,” she said, “so there's a bunch of stuff."
Coming off a season in which she led the Spoofhounds to their first district title since 2011, Sundell is easing her way to the top of the Maryville girls basketball record books in a number of categories.
She already holds records in points in a game, points in a season, season points-per-game and three-pointers made in a single game.
By the end of the 2020-21 season, Sundell will likely be the all-time leader in career scoring — she’s just 35 points behind the leader — and career 3-pointers — which she’s 25 behind.
Coming off a state championship in volleyball just last week, Sundell said she’s hoping the basketball team can reach the same level before she heads off to Manhattan.
“We want to make it back to State,” she said. “We were one game short of the final four (last season), so we definitely want to make a run to state and do some things that haven’t been done here.”
The Spoofhounds begin their season in early December.