Tate Oglesby’s college days will lead him back home to Maryville, Missouri.
The Spoofhound dual-sport standout will instead return to Title Town as a visitor, though, as Oglesby is set to continue his basketball career at Emporia State.
The biggest thing for me with that program was the relationship I had with (two-year head coach Craig Doty) and the assistants,” Oglesby said. “I went down on a visit, and just to see how his players are bought into him and their program is huge for me.”
Oglesby was the third brother to come through Maryville, with his oldest, Tyler, going on to play football at Northwest in the late 2000s. Trey Oglesby quarterbacked the Spoofhounds while Tate was an all-stater with his abilities as a receiver, defensive back and returner, aside from his talents on the court.
He finished his career sixth in points all-time, scoring 16 points per game as a senior. He also averaged six points, four assists and two steals per game as a true athlete at point guard.
As he weighed options within the MIAA in both sports, he knew his heart belonged to the hardwood.
“Towards the end of football, I decided I wanted to go basketball. I knew that if I wasn’t fully committed to playing football at the next level, I didn’t owe myself to do it,” Oglesby said.
While he’s waiting patiently to get back in a gym following the COVID-19 pandemic, he stays with his game on a hoop at his home and conditions regularly. His biggest focus translating his game to the MIAA is shooting the ball as his athleticism leads to finishes at the rim and in transition.
When his time comes, he’s looking forward to the unique experience of visiting Bearcat Arena as an opponent for the first time.
“It’s a cool feeling. The first thing for me is just going down there and working,” he said. “Whether that’s in two or three years, if I got that opportunity I’ll do the best I can. I’ve just gotta focus on getting on the court as soon as I can.”
For a school that regularly cranks out football talent, Oglesby’s blessed to join the likes on John Zimmerman and Jackson Golightly in showing that the Spoofhounds also produce basketball talent at the next level. As a part of two trips to the state title game in football and three district titles in basketball, Oglesby knows few high school towns compare to his.
“It’s been huge. I’d do it again in a heartbeat if I could,” Oglesby said. “Just to know I grew up in this town and was part of this town and this culture is something major. Our culture is top notch.”