MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the end of the first quarter, Maryville football led Harrisonville 24-0.
With 7:39 left in the game, Maryville trailed Harrisonville by 10.
When everything was said and done, the Spoofhounds defeated the Wildcats 42-40 Friday night at the Hound Pound.
“That was an exciting football game, that’s why you play,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “People may ask, ‘Well, why do you play football?’ Well, holy cow, this place is why you play football tonight.”
The go-ahead — and eventually game-winning — score for Maryville (1-1) was a 16-yard connection from former backup, now starting quarterback Connor Drake to wideout Kade Wilmes.
Drake was inserted into the position after an injury in Week 1 sidelined Ben Walker for the remainder of the season.
“Coach always talks about next man up,” Drake said. “I just had to go out there and do my job. I didn’t do it as well as I would’ve liked to, but our defense stepped up when they needed to and they’re the ones that won us this game.
“I wish Ben could be out here with us, he’s worked hard all three years. It’s just fun to get my opportunity.”
The defense, Webb guessed, was on the field for roughly six plays in the first quarter because of forcing three-and-outs for the Harrisonville (1-1) offense.
Those six, or any in between, paled in comparison to the importance of the last series — the one in which the Maryville defense prevailed to keep the Wildcats out of the endzone.
In the end, it was a pass breakup on fourth down with 1.5 seconds remaining on the clock that secured the win for Maryville.
After jumping out to the hot start in the first, Maryville watched Harrisonville go on a 32-6 run to take the lead.
Harrisonville running back Jace Reynolds, who was the main culprit for dashing through the Maryville defense, broke away for an 80-yard score with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Reynolds’ counterpart, Caden Stoecklein, tallied two touchdowns rushing. Stoecklein, alike Drake, perhaps wouldn’t be in the position that he’s in without players out due to COVID-19 related issues.
And, amid a group of reporters after the game, Stoecklein stood with a shirt on that read “You can’t stop me.”
“This whole COVID thing, I had no idea we were gonna have eight players quarantined,” Stoecklein said. “I mean, we lost our starting (halfback). I just have to fill in and do the best that I can while he’s gone.
“I mean, it makes sense,” Stoecklein said about the cutoff he wore under his shoulder pads. “I couldn’t be stopped today.”
The win for Maryville kept a streak alive, one that’s been around since 2005, in which the Spoofhounds haven’t started a season with two consecutive losses.
After a beatdown from Blair Oaks in Week 1, the close game was perhaps what Maryville needed.
“Going into the game, we wanted to blow out Harrisonville,” Stoecklein said. “This is the win we needed. We needed a close win. You know, boost everyone’s confidence, it just felt amazing.”
The Spoofhounds prepare to open MEC play Friday when they play host to Chillicothe.