For the first time in a decade, the Maryville High School volleyball team is off to compete in the state semifinals.
The Spoofhounds (19-2) hit the road Wednesday to Cape Girardeau for the Class 3 State Tournament at Southeast Missouri State University.
“We’re very grateful for this opportunity,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “I think we have a really special group of girls here and for us to be able to have this chance to go to state and continue our season, it’s really exciting.”
The last time Maryville made it to the state’s final four was in the 2009-2010 season when the team went on to clinch 4th place in Class 2.
Now, the Spoofhounds face Hermann (24-6-3), a team they have never competed against according to MSHSAA records which date back to 2005.
“I just try not to go into really any concrete expectations and to just focus on the things that have gotten us here and the successes that we’ve had up until this point,” Maryville head coach Mirana Mizera said. “We go in with a scouting report and we go in with goals and just keep them focused on those things and take it one point at a time.”
The Spoofhounds enter the contest coming off a big win over Pleasant Hill in the quarterfinals, defeating the team that they fell to in the 2019 sectional round.
“I think our sectional game last year when we didn’t take care of that first one, that kind of sunk in and it’s been sticking with us this whole season. So every practice, we just remember that feeling,” Sundell said. “We had to dig in and give it everything we got to be where we are now.”
As the team inches closer toward the chance to compete for a state championship, the Spoofhounds believe their chemistry has helped carry them this far.
“I’ve been saying it all year long, but I think it’s really due to their chemistry and just the camaraderie of the team and how they’re able to play so well together,” Mizera said. “They’re just a bunch of goofballs. They love to have fun. They know how to add comedy to any scenario.”
Sundell added, “We’re all just very comfortable with each other. Since we’ve all been playing together for a long, long time, especially the sophomores, they’ve known all of us for awhile. We’ve been playing in middle school for awhile. So just the relationships are really helping us compete in games and be successful.”
Maryville takes on Hermann at 9 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.