CAMERON, Mo. — The day prior to their shot at winning a second-straight Class 3 District 16 championship, Maryville volleyball coach Miranda Mizera called on a man who knows a thing about postseason performances.
The former Bearcat brought in Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum to speak to the Spoofhounds ahead of a matchup with rival Savannah. His words paid dividends as No. 1-seeded Maryville defeated the second-seeded Savages in straight sets, 3-0, on Thursday in Cameron.
“Tonight, I think they were very focused on the moment, and I thank Ben McCollum for that. I think it really helped get us in the mindset,” Mizera said. “(McCollum said) stay present and earn each point as it comes, don’t think too far in the future, also to play with energy and heart.”
The Spoofhounds (17-2) did just that, pulling off a major rally in the first half with senior Serena Sundell serving, earning key points from underclassmen Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler. Maryville pulled out the first set 25-16.
The tone was set before the match, however, as the Spoofhounds warmed up in district champion shirts, inspiring confidence into the group.
“That was one of the things that Ben said. If you don’t want to have a target on your back then don’t play, don’t be good because that’s the natural part of being good,” Mizera said. “I think that helped them loosened up going into it, understanding we earned the right to be here.”
Savannah (10-4) came out as the more inspired bunch in the second period, going up 13-9 behind the right arms of Lexi Jones and Macy Damgar and forcing Mizera into a timeout.
“We gathered together and calmed down, just said get the next point,” senior Macy Loe said. “We focused on one point at a time. We took a pause, focused on what we needed to do and made it work.”
The Spoofhounds rallied again on the serve of Sundell, closing out the final six points of the second set to go up 2-0.
The Spoofhounds and Savages traded early blows in the third set before pulling away for a 25-15 set win and sweep.
The victory prompted little celebration and instead focused on Saturday’s sectional and quarterfinal rounds with a hopeful trip to the state tournament to follow.
“This is just a check on the list. Our goal is to go to state,” Sundell said. “We have two games on Saturday, and we’re definitely not finished yet.”
With her district championship shirt on, Sundell spoke on the words of the Bearcat national champion coach and the influence it will have as the Spoofhounds try to avenge last season’s ending in sectionals.
“He just really enforced that and said play for each other. If you mess up, spread the love to someone else, don’t get down,” Sundell said. “If we’re able to do that, we’re dangerous.”
With the pep talk just days ahead of Halloween, the date of the next postseason rounds, hearing McCollum’s inspiring words proved to be the real treat.
“It was like candy for us,” Sundell said.