CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Central (Park Hills) had no answer for Maryville senior Serena Sundell and the Spoofhounds on Friday morning in the state championship match. The Spoofhounds (21-2) swept their way to their first state championship in program history.
As she has consistently been over the last four years, Sundell was the catalyst. The future Kansas State basketball player finished with 26 kills and three aces to lead the Hounds in each category.
“It is a special way to go out, so I couldn’t be any happier,” Sundell said.
Senior Macy Loe finished with 40 assists, and sophomore Rylee Vierthaler was second on the team with 10 kills.
“Our passers did a great job,” Sundell said. “Our passers were on, and our hitters were all moving together. It is hard to stop us especially with our tempo when the sets are so fast. It was a really good feeling.”
After the first set was a 25-20 victory, the Spoofhounds could taste the state championship.
“We were kind of all on fire,” Maryville senior Kelsey Scott said. “We were really pumped up to win.”
Maryville trailed much of the second set, but Scott got Maryville sparked with a kill and an ace, before Sundell hammered down the final three kills of the set for a 25-21 win.
The third set was capped with a Rylee Vierthaler kill as Maryville was able to rotate in some of the seniors who don’t start but have made huge impacts throughout the season, such as Jordyn Suchan and Ilse Flores.
“Sophomore year, if you told us we were going to be state champions our senior year, we would have never believed it,” Maryville senior Klarysa Stolte said. “We have grown so much together.”
The win is Maryville’s first state volleyball championship. The group of seven seniors, who inherited a team that was 12-15-1 before they arrived, hopes it inspires a new volleyball tradition in Maryville.
“This is how we wanted to go out so that was our goal all season,” Sundell said. “We just wanted to go out and make history, but not only that but set a tradition.”