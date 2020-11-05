CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.. — The Maryville volleyball team made history on Thursday morning with a 3-1 win (15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22) over Hermann at the Show Me Center.
It is the first time the Spoofhounds have ever advanced to the state finals in volleyball. Their only previous trip to the Final Four was in 2009 when they took fourth.
“We are going to the state championship,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “It still hasn’t set in really, but we are here making history. I think for us to have this opportunity, we are just very grateful and we are going to go and take advantage of it.”
Maryville (20-2) overcame a slow start against Hermann to advance. The Spoofhounds lost the first set and then fell behind 5-1 in the second set.
“We realized that we really had to get everything in gear,” Maryville senior setter Macy Loe said.
Sundell led the Spoofhounds with 25 kills and out-played Hermann star Grace Winkelmann, who finished with 23 kills. Following the first set, Sundell knew she needed to be aggressive.
“We aren’t going to beat a scrappy team like Hermann on tips, that was something Coach (Miranda Mizera) told me after the first set, and told me that I needed to change and work on,” Sundell said. “I just had to come out and be more aggressive and make them stop my swing.”
Aside from Sundell, senior Kelsey Scott and sophomore Rylee Vierthaler each had nine kills, and senior Morgan Stoecklein had five.
Maryville went on a 20-6 run to take command of the second set. The third and fourth sets were closer, but the the Spoofhounds were able to win both 25-22.
“The other team wasn’t doing too well at picking up our hitters, so we were trying to run a lot of quicks,” Loe said. “I think that really helped. Serena was on like always and Rylee was playing really well, so I think those two in the front row together really helped us because they can’t stop either of them.”
Scott finished the set with a kill as Sundell was in the back row and Vierthaler was off the court.
“Coach told us on the sidelines that she wanted Macy to set me, so I already knew that it was it was coming to me,” Scott said. “I just made sure to get up and swing big.”
Maryville will play Central (Park Hills) for the Class 3 State Championship at 9 a.m. Friday.