RICHMOND, Missouri — Before Friday’s Class 3 District 8 Championship game, Maryville head coach Matt Webb identified two objectives for his team to focus on against Richmond: 365 days, and two points.
The concepts sphered from a one-point loss to Lathrop in the 2019 Class 2 District 8 Championship game, which took place almost exactly a year from the Spoofhounds’ eventual 46-14 win over the Spartans, claiming their eighth district title since Webb became head coach in 2012.
“The challenge before the game was what’s the value of two points, and what’s the number 365 days,” Webb said. “We hadn’t talked about it all offseason, and this is a 2020 year with a different team, a different mindset.”
Webb’s message paid off on Maryville’s first offensive drive, which spanned 10 plays and over 60 yards before senior running back Trey Houchin capped it off with a 18-yard touchdown run.
Houchin had three touchdowns, half the number of rushing scores the Spoofhounds finished the game with. They had seven total scores.
“From the offensive standpoint, from the first drive, I don’t know if we threw the ball once,” Webb said. “To be able to run the football, it’s not a secret, we’ve said it for couple of weeks, playoff football you got to run the football and you got to stop the run.”
The Spoofhounds were able to gain momentum quite quickly behind the run attack, with Houchin finding his second end zone trip before the first frame ended.
Richmond senior quarterback Keyshaun Ellliott had other plans on the drive in the moments that followed.
Elliott’s spark was highlighted by a 32-yard pass setting the Spartans up inside Maryville’s five-yard line. Two plays later, he ran it in.
The throw ended up being Elliott’s longest of the night, and was part of one of Richmond’s two successful offensive sequences.
“I thought our defense did great,” Webb said. “They were doing some things in the first half that was a little different form what we scouted, and took us a couple of series and obviously 14 points to figure out what they’re doing and make some adjustments defensively.”
Spoofhounds senior Brady Farnan intercepted Elliott in the end zone as the final seconds of the first half ran down, serving as the prequel to the shutout they pitched in the game’s final two quarters.
To Maryville, stopping Richmond was all about containing Elliot, who faced pressure all throughout the night.
“Stopping him was pretty much stopping their whole offense,” Webb said. As soon as we stopped him, they couldn't do much. Doing that was pretty good.”
Houchin capped Maryville’s points as a starting contributor with his third score in the third quarter, capping the district title.
The Spoofhounds move on to visit Summit Christian Academy next Saturday in the Class 3 quarterfinals.