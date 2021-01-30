CAMERON, Mo. — Serena Sundell scored 31 points and sophomore Anastyn Pettlon added 19 of her own as Maryville overcome a ferocious Chillicothe effort to claim the Cameron Tournament girls championship with a 67-49 win Saturday.
Sundell's 22 points, including three of Pettlon's five made 3-pointers, in the first half helped Maryville (15-1) surpass a hot start from the field by Chillicothe, including a 21-15 deficit after eight minutes.
"We strive in fast-paced games. Chillicothe likes to play fast, too, so for us to go out and play fast with us making shots and them making shots was a lot of fun," Sundell said.
The Spoofhounds cranked up the defensive intensity in the second, which started with a layup in transition by Sundell before stealing the inbounds, eventually leading to a Pettlon 3-pointer, tying the game at 23.
"She doesn't take any plays off," Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said of Sundell. "Any kid that combines greatness with great effort is going to be very successful, and that's what you see in her."
Maryville eventually lead 39-35 at the half.
Maryville put the clamps down the rest of the way, leading 56-43 after three quarters.
The Spoofhounds have swept through all of their regular-season tournaments with championships, priming the team for a momentous return to the postseason next month.
"It felt really good to win against a good team," Pettlon said. "Hopefully we can keep winning."
Maryville boys 49, Smithville 43
Maryville battled past a tough Smithville defensive effort with a similar energy, with a run early in the second half and a clutch finish by Caleb Kreizinger and Caden Stoecklein helping Maryville to the Cameron Tournament title with a 49-43 win.
Maryville jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first, though Smithville clawed back to get with 19-16 at the break.
Maryville's lead grew to as much as 14 in the third before Smithville turned to a full-court press defense and knocked down shots, helping the Warriors back within two points.
"It's super helpful, especially a huge win against a great Smithville team," Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein said. "Hopefully we just keep climbing throughout the season. The playoffs is where we need to be at our peak."
In the fourth, Kreizinger knocked do a elbow jumper while being fouled to push the lead to five, and Smithville never got within three points the rest of the way.
Stoecklein led the way with 21 points.