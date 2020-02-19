MARYVILLE, Mo. — After inclement weather plagued both teams, the Maryville and Benton girls basketball programs were able to square off against each in the Hound Pound Wednesday evening.
After late-game heroics from Maryville junior guard Serena Sundell at the free-throw line, the Spoofhounds toppled the Cardinals 44-39.
“We knew it was gonna be close,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “There was no question in our mind that this was gonna be a close game.”
Prior to the fourth quarter, Sundell’s shot had trouble finding the bottom of the net. A surge for Maryville was led by freshman forward Rylee Vierthaler, who ended the game with 9 points. Freshman guard Anastyn Pettlon also bailed out the Spoofhounds’ offense early, she ended with 12 points.
“They really took the criticism that we’ve been working on the last few weeks,” Sundell said about her teammates. “Just being aggressive and finding their looks, even if they’re not wide open, they really created space for themselves and I think that really got us going.”
For the first three quarters, Sundell tallied 9 points. By the end of the game, she finished with 22. The game, for Maryville, served as an evaluation for the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 16.
With six minutes left in the contest, Benton stormed back from a 32-23 deficit to take a 33-32 lead over the Spoofhounds. That lead, of course, dwindled down the stretch as Maryville was about to grind out the last few minutes and oust the Cardinals.
Benton was led by freshman guard Peyton Anderson, who tallied 12 points in the contest, Sophomore guard Olivia Walters followed Anderson’s total with 7 points of her own.