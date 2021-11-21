The Maryville Spoofhounds overcame a heartbreak in Friday's semifinal loss with a dominant performance Saturday, rolling Fair Grove for a 5-0 win Saturday in Fenton, Missouri.
Maryville (16-6-1) finishes the year with a third-place finish in Class 1.
Kason Teale managed a hat trick before the conclusion of the first half, scoring on an assist from Jacob Ferris in the 22nd minute before adding two more unassisted goals in the 31st and 38th minutes of the opening half for a 3-0 lead.
Just minutes into the second half, Teale tallied an assist of his own on a goal by Ian Stephenson before James DiStefano concluded the season with a goal in the 60th minute.
The Spoofhounds managed 25 shots while allowing just four. Maryville owned a 14-1 advantage in the first half and an 11-3 edge in the second.
Teale and DiStefano each had seven shots apiece, and Teale led all players with five shots on goal.
