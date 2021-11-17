MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time in program history, Maryville boys soccer has punched its ticket to the state final four.
“You work so hard and it's just so nice to be able to do what you've been trying to do for the past four years,” Maryville senior Jacob Ferris said.
The back-to-back district champions advanced to the state quarterfinals last season for the first time in school history, eventually falling to Lone Jack.
“Last year in the quarterfinals, we had a pretty bad loss, but it's just so nice to be able to finally get as far as we've ever gone,” Ferris said.
Now with a 1-0 win over Smithton in last week’s Class 1 quarterfinal, the Spoofhounds (15-5-1) prepare to face Lutheran St. Charles (20-5-1) in the semifinals.
“It is huge,” Maryville senior Tegan Haer said. “I think the best part about it is that I really feel like we deserved it and we worked really hard, even last season building up to this season.”
It will mark the first meeting between the two, and Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said they aren’t overlooking the Cougars’ strength of schedule.
“A lot of the teams that we've played in the postseason so far have not had as tough of schedules as they do, but they played a lot of big schools and when you're playing big schools in the St. Louis area, like you play some good teams,” Tolson said. “So they got a lot of good competition. Yeah, they’ll be tough, but I think we can do it.”
The Spoofhounds have embraced the coaching duo of Tolson and head coach Jesus Gonzalez who took over the program last year.
In just their second season at the helm, Tolson said Gonzalez has helped guide the program toward winning ways by bringing to Maryville a style of soccer that he played in Venezuela.
“He’s brought a different identity to our team and our playing style than we've had in the past and it's really different from what most teams like in especially northern Missouri, how they play, just a lot of possession and passing and let's just kick it really far and hope that we can outrun them to the ball,” Tolson said.
Aside from the successful coaching duo, Tolson said the players’ dedication to their craft has been what’s made a difference.
“We've had a lot of guys that went down and played in Kansas City over the winter and in the spring for club teams, like the bulk of our starting 11 did that this past year,” Tolson said. “So they've been playing all year and we've got so many guys that are twice the player that they were last year just from playing all year and going out and playing really good competition.”
Already a part of history, the state-bound Spoofhounds have a chance to finish their historic season with another first for the program — a state championship appearance.
“I mean, it'd be a history right? So that would be the dream — to go to state and have a chance to win it,” Haer said.
“Making it to state would be I mean, top of the list,” Ferris said. “That'd be like the best thing that's ever happened to me.”
Maryville faces Lutheran St. Charles Friday at noon at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri. The third-place match takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the state title game following at 11 a.m.
