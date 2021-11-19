The Maryville Spoofhounds boys soccer team dropped its Class 1 semifinal tussle with Lutheran St. Charles 1-0 on Friday in Fenton, Missouri.
The Spoofhounds (15-6-1) will face Fair Grove (15-9) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 1 third-place game.
LSC (21-5-1) controlled the early action, recording the first four shots of the game over the first 18 minutes. Liam McCarty had the Cougars' best chance in the 12th minute when his shot hit the crossbar.
The Cougars nearly took the lead on a shot by Deven Civili on an open net, but his attempt went wide. Maryville appeared to tae a lead three minutes later, though Kason Teale was called offside.
LSC finally took the lead on a goal by McCarty, his 15th of the season, with 1:08 left in the first half.
Both teams recorded seven shot attempts in the second half, though the Spoofhounds couldn't break through.
LSC outshot Maryville 13-11, and both recorded six shots on goal. Maryville's Jacob Ferris led all players with three shots on goal.
