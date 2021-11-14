The Maryville Spoofhounds soccer team advanced to the Class 1 semis with a 1-0 win at previously unbeaten Smithon on Saturday.
The Spoofhounds (15-5-1) earned their lone goal in the second half on a shot by Jacob Ferris, assists by James Distefano. The defense pitched a shutout of the Tigers, who entered the match 23-0 and ranked second in the state.
The Spoofhounds now advance to face top-ranked Lutheran St. Charles (20-5-1) in the semifinals. The two will meet at noon Friday in Fenton, Missouri.
In the Class 2, Chillicothe fell 1-0 at Harrisonville in the quarterfinals.
